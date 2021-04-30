Job Details

Who We Are

The Farmer’s Dog was created to radically improve the $90 billion global pet food industry — starting with a subscription service that sends freshly-made food directly to customers’ doors. Long term, our aim is to simplify every part of pet care, bettering the lives of the animals who make our lives better. Backed by the early investors of Warby Parker, Dollar Shave Club, and Sweetgreen, we've raised over $100M in funding and seek to build a company as healthy as the dogs we feed.

Join The Farmer’s Dog team as we continue to figure out ways of bringing peace of mind to customers, health to their companions, and much-needed change to the way people feed and care for their pets.

#LongLiveDogs

Where You'll Come In

The Farmer’s Dog is looking for a Product Designer to join our growing Design team.

The focus of this role is creating user experience and visual design for existing feature improvements, customer feedback implementation, and new features. You should be enthusiastic about crafting end-to-end experiences that not only meet product needs but deliver joy to our customers. You will be responsible for executing user research, user flows, wireframes, visual design, prototypes, and user testing.

In this role, you’ll work cross-functionally with Brand, Creative, Engineering, Growth, and Product. The ideal candidate delivers outstanding and innovative solutions for UX strategy and execution. You are someone who is highly customer-centric, detailed, collaborative, and open to feedback.

How You'll Make An Impact

Collaborate with product managers, brand, engineers, and others to drive projects forward

Contribute to the overall strategy and decision-making about product direction

Build user flows, wireframes, prototypes, high-fidelity visual designs, and interactions

Ability to balance quality and time while designing product features

Work closely with engineers to ensure a high-quality implementation

Assist in hiring, mentoring, and establishing a diverse design community within the company

We're Excited About You Because

Proven 4+ years of experience working in product design, UI/UX, or related field

Proficient in design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Zeplin, InVision, etc.

Experience working with signup pages, landing pages, and customer accounts improvements

Significant experience leading design projects from problem definition to production and beyond

Expertise designing within an evolving system

A keen understanding of how modern technologies are used with design (HTML, CSS, JS)

Ability to think through complex systems

An empathetic approach to understanding user motivations and needs

Independent, forward-thinking, and able to clearly convey design decisions and rationale

A Few of Our Best Benefits

Brand new dog-friendly office in Greenwich Village (upon a safe return-to-office!)

Market-competitive compensation and equity packages

Comprehensive Healthcare, Dental, and Vision

12 week paid parental leave

Flexible PTO and WFH policy

Discounted fresh food for your pup

Your pet interrupting video calls (and in person-meetings) is now a feature, not a bug



