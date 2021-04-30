Job Details

Company Overview

Sourcemap is the leading provider of supply chain mapping, traceability, and transparency software. We are the only full suite supply chain transparency and traceability solution on the market. Our clients include category-leading global brands, manufacturers and suppliers across the food & agriculture, fashion, beauty, manufacturing and electronics industries. We turn these clients into best-in-class responsible sourcing organizations. We seek committed individuals who will join our team to support our award-winning, values-led work and to tackle important supply chain challenges in a dynamic startup environment.

About the Role

Sourcemap is looking for a Junior Front-End Developer to join our growing product team. For this position, you’ll be expected to directly support and execute on front-end development for Sourcemap’s enterprise platform, including implementing UI designs and mock-ups for new product features, debugging, testing and fixing existing UI, and building reusable components and libraries for future use. Your role will be key to ensuring that our team delivers a quality, intuitive, user-friendly product, which contributes to increased user engagement, and high customer satisfaction overall. This position is fully remote, and the majority of our team is based in the New York City area.

Skills and Experience

Must haves:

A Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field - we’re looking for enthusiastic recent graduates that are excited and curious about front end development, and eager to learn new technologies

Proficiency in fundamental web technologies: Javascript ES6, Node, HTML5, CSS3

Familiarity with front-end frameworks including Angular, React Core, React Native

A strong interest in data visualization and HCI design, as well as a sharp eye for detail

A passion for technology and enjoy building delightful user experiences

Strong verbal and written communication skills

A collaborative work ethic, including a desire to share knowledge and learn from your team

A sincere desire to learn and grow - we’re still quite small, so the desire to learn and grow as the company grows is essential!

A genuine interest in building tools to solve the world’s problems

Nice to haves (preferred, but not required!)

Experience with Storybook, component libraries and a design-system mentality

Experience with Typescript

Awareness of cross-browser compatibility issues and client-side performance considerations

Experience with implementing responsive design and application state management

Experience in functional / unit testing and debugging

Benefits

Health, Vision and Dental covered at 100% Commuter Benefits Voluntary STD Plan Voluntary LTD Plan Stock Options 6% Matching 401k



