Senior UI/UX Designer for Marketing

We are looking for someone great to take charge of our marketing website and digital marketing presence. In the short- to medium- term, this means augmenting our current web pages with new web pages that convert, while being simple, elegant, and charming. We work in an industry that can be grim, and our mission is to make it better for our users -- including bringing coherence and light via our website. You will be working closely with our Product Marketer to carry this off.

As part of the process of making the website more persuasive to potential clients and more useful to the general public (and generally feel and look better), you will be creating product pages, industry report cards, slicker blogs, and beautiful newsletters-- these are just a few of the items on our list.

You will also be instrumental in building a brand identity system that works for a wide array of different environments.

We are a small and highly collaborative company so we will value your input tremendously. Taking ownership of a project and running with it, is music to our ears. That means you are highly motivated, self-managed, organized, and open to feedback :)

Please send a link to your online portfolio along with your resume. Applications without a portfolio will mostly likely not be considered. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

One thing to note: We are all currently working remotely. We may or may not return to a physical office, which would be located in New York City. Most of us are on the east coast so we have a strong preference for candidates who can work 9am-6pm Eastern Time.

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Create wonderful web pages and redesign existing web pages

Acquire a deep understanding of the DaisyBill brand

Define how to evolve our current state of design to something better

Work closely and collaboratively with the rest of the team on new and continuing projects

Quickly iterate and offer versions based on design critique from peers

Build out multi-version comps for presentation and discussion

Hand off your work with the proper instructions for others to reproduce your work accurately

WHO YOU ARE

4-8 yrs of UI/UX & visual design experience

Good understanding of UI/UX best practices

Desire to work on the marketing side, rather than product side

Obsessive attention to detail

Conscious of how products “look” and “feel” as a family

Exceptional design velocity: ability and willingness to quickly produce multiple concepts

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Deeply collaborative and iterative approach

Decent understanding of CSS / HTML / JS / React - what their respective roles are, how they are used by browsers, and how to design for them

HOW YOU WILL BENEFIT

Work in an environment where you, your work, and your ideas matter and have an impact

Work in a new and young business with high potential and growth

Build your own success story together with us

Start-up feel but backed up by the confidence of a proven product with a very stable user base - this is a very successful high-volume business

Self-organized, self-responsible, and entrepreneurial employees

Good medical benefits

Respect for the 40-hour work week (personal time is sacred)

ABOUT DAISYBILL

We provide brilliant Workers’ Compensation billing solutions.

It's our mission to solve the horrendously complex issues surrounding the billing through workers compensation.

Everyday we show up because the billing process for workers’ comp is a mess. Everyone has to jump through too many hoops, file too much paperwork, make too many phone calls. This works for nobody: not doctors, not insurance companies, not claims administrators, employers, legislators, attorneys…and most importantly, not injured workers.

But we are fixing this.

We are the only people on the planet (that we know of) who have been able to build a platform that makes this process manageable and largely automated. It’s hardly perfect but it is a massive improvement. Not only do our clients absolutely love us, bills get paid easily and quickly and patients get the care they need. That’s a lot of wins.

DAISYBILL GOAT VALUES

Be bold - The status quo just isn’t good enough Outperform - What we do, we do best Customers matter - Keep our customers top of mind, constantly, and all else follows Persevere - Find a way or make one Improve constantly - We get smarter Collaborate - Me. We.* Be nice - Real, straightforward, open-minded, honest, and ethical Value diversity - Of thought, experience, mindset, and angle of attack Live your best life - Work should only be 25% of your life GOAT - The Daisy Team strives to be the Greatest of All Time

*Muhammad Ali spoke at Harvard University in 1975. When someone in the audience requested a poem, Ali’s response was “Me. We.” We love this simple and pithy statement connecting the individual and the team.