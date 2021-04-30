Product Designer

Job Details

At Superformula, our purpose is to enable forward-thinking brands to transform their digital products and services. Our design teams are integrated deeply into our brand partners as domain experts, collaborating with product, business, and engineering to define, design, and ship impactful products.

We encourage diversity of thought and experience. We are all designers with very different experience levels, skills, and motives. What binds us is our love for making beautiful things that drive our partners' businesses into the future.

It is not a cakewalk here. You will be playing a part that only you can play, and you will push yourself and be accountable. We expect you to do the best work of your life and will be excited collaborators in your journey.





Ideal Candidate

Has 3+ years of experience acting in a creative role and at least one year working within a mobile product team.

Has an exceptional portfolio of shipped products (including an iOS or Android native application design), containing examples of highly usable and beautiful software that solves problems you can effectively articulate

Has knowledge and understanding of design systems theory and practice.

Has expert working knowledge of Figma.

Has a deep knowledge of modern iOS, Android, and Web interface conventions.

Has read Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines or Google’s Material Guidelines thoroughly enough to spot when something’s out of place, and when to break the mold

Likes to play with motion and inject alternative creative solutions to solve problems.

Experience designing cross-platform apps is a big plus. (Flutter, React Native)





Responsibilities

Design features that fit within more extensive experiences and flows.

Create deliverables (wireframes, mockups, prototypes, flows, and so on) to communicate ideas.

Work with Product Managers and Engineers to iterate on and refine the existing experience.

Stay informed and share the latest on UI/UX techniques, tools, and patterns.

Understand responsive design and best practices.

Have working knowledge of HTML, CSS. Familiarity with Javascript.





Product Designer

Product knowledge: Deeply understand the technology and features of the product area to which you are assigned.

Research: Provide human and business impact and insights for products.

Deliverables: Create deliverables for your product area (for example competitive analyses, user flows, low fidelity wireframes, high fidelity mockups, prototypes, etc.) that solve real user problems through the user experience.

Communication: Communicate the results of UX activities within your product area to the design team department, cross-functional partners within your product area, and other interested Superformula team members using clear language that simplifies complexity.

Usability: Proactively identify both small and large usability issues within your product area.

Iteration: Practice design iteration by breaking down designs to fit into a release cadence, reviewing and approving releases by developers.

Design system: Keep design components available and up to date in prototyping tools, ensuring that reusable components fit visually and functionally together.

Design reviews: Participate in design reviews, giving and receiving feedback maturely and positively.





You can read more about us:

https://blog.zeplin.io/figma-and-zeplin-superformulas-winning-design-to-development-process-c14abaae4816

https://www.float.com/blog/agency-life-iesha-smith-superformula/