UX/UI Web Designer Job # 4399

We are part of Stanford University, a national laboratory funded by the Department of Energy. For over 50 years, we have delivered world-class science, garnering Nobel prizes and scientific accolades. At SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory (SLAC), The IT Division is dedicated to providing world-class technology and IT services to the lab.

We have an employment opportunity available for a Web Designer with strong background designing engaging and informative web sites. As a member of the Web Services team, this position will be responsible to design and build leading edge, high quality, attractive, and highly usable web properties that work well on all web devices and meet current business needs. This position will serve as subject matter expert on design solutions, usability best practices, and web accessibility standards.

Note: SLAC is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) laboratory operated by Stanford University and based in Menlo Park; CA. Due to COVID-19-related curtailment of on-site activities, the job duties for this position may be required to be performed from home until full site access is restored. Given the nature of this position, SLAC is open to both telecommuting and remote work options.

Your responsibilities will include:

Create superior user experiences through the design of elegant interfaces.

Collaborate with business analysts or business stakeholders to synthesize requirements into sketches, wireframes, and high fidelity design mockups.

Conduct formal and informal usability testing, and respond to results.

Articulate the pros and cons of designs, and support recommendations with clear, detailed evidence and rationale.

Build HTML and CSS components of web properties adhering to modern best practices.

Create design prototypes, and collaborate with developers on components requiring more advanced scripting and programming.

Serve as a subject matter expert on modern design concepts and solutions and usability best practices for all web devices.

Collaborate with SLAC IT Services, SLAC Communications Office, and Online Accessibility Program staff to ensure group's compliance with policies and standards around identity graphics, web content, and online accessibility.

To be successful in this position, you will bring

Bachelor's degree in computer science, programming, communications, information systems, business or related field and three years of relevant experience in web design, development or web programing, or a combination of education and relevant experience.

Knowledge of Search Engine Optimization, web analytics tools, and related analyses and reporting

A strong visual portfolio of your work

Strong design and usability skills.

Proficiency in HTML and CSS.

Good working knowledge of JavaScript and JavaScript libraries.

Advanced knowledge of modern design concepts and solutions and usability best practices for all web devices.

Proficiency with browser and device differences and idiosyncrasies.

Knowledge of user profiling, usability testing, and quality assurance practices.

Knowledge of web analytics tools and related analyses and reporting.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

In addition, preferred requirements include:

Designing in Sketch, Figma

Designing for Drupal CMS

SLAC employee competencies:

Effective Decisions: Uses job knowledge and solid judgment to make quality decisions in a timely manner.

Self-Development: Pursues a variety of venues and opportunities to continue learning and developing.

Dependability: Can be counted on to deliver results with a sense of personal responsibility for expected outcomes.

Initiative: Pursues work and interactions proactively with optimism, positive energy, and motivation to move things forward.

Adaptability: Flexes as needed when change occurs, maintains an open outlook while adjusting and accommodating changes.

Communication: Ensures effective information flow to various audiences and creates and delivers clear, appropriate written, spoken, presented messages

Relationships: Builds relationships to foster trust, collaboration, and a positive climate to achieve.

Physical requirements and Working conditions:

Consistent with its obligations under the law, the University will provide reasonable accommodation to any employee with a disability who requires accommodation to perform the essential functions of his or her job.

Classification Title: Web Designer 2

Job Code: 4862, Grade: H

Duration: fixed term or continuing

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is an Affirmative Action / Equal Opportunity Employer and supports diversity in the workplace. All employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital or family status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or genetic information. All staff at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory must be able to demonstrate the legal right to work in the United States. SLAC is an E-Verify employer.