Generalist for Chewing Gum Company

I run a small chewing gum company in the US and am looking for a new graphic designer. We have a fairly well-established aesthetic and packaging design (thanks to our branding agency) and are looking for someone to extend that into our other assets.

We will be adding a new product this summer. I'll need help designing new product pages and updating the website. The marketing collateral (print), email design, packaging tape, social media content, and presentations will all need some design love as well. If you have illustration chops, that will be a nice to have, but not required.

I'd like to work with a single freelancer, as opposed to an agency. If you have experience working on e-commerce UI, and with a packaged goods company that would be beneficial. As you'll see from the job listing, I'm not looking for a one-time contractor. I want to find someone with whom I can grow the relationship as the business grows.

I appreciate designers who have a point of view and can articulate their rationale. Good design can certainly create emotions, but those emotions do have to ladder up to serve the business goals.

If you think we can have fun working together on this brand, please reach out to me.