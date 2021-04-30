Job Details

Lullabot is seeking full-time UI Designers (Mid & Senior Level) to join our design team. Lullabot is fully distributed, so this is a remote job. Ideal candidates will have at least 5 hours overlap during 9 am - 5 pm EST.

Your Role

At Lullabot, our designers work very closely, often in agile teams, with strategists, developers, project managers, and our clients to produce beautifully designed digital products and design systems. As a UI Designer, you will be responsible for translating our clients' brands into user interfaces that are accessible, easy to use, and beautiful. You will participate in the early strategy and UX work that lays the foundation for designs that work and lead the design process as it moves from the earlier strategy phase into the visual UI design. You will work with developers to ensure that the designs we create fit the needs and requirements and get implemented in a way that's true to the design intent. You will sometimes work alongside other designers at Lullabot (and client design teams) and sometimes function as the sole designer on an agile product team. You will report to Lullabot's Chief Creative Officer.

Your Responsibilities

Participate in Strategy and UX Design processes (workshops, research, testing, etc.).

Assist in planning the UI design process for client engagements.

Lead the visual UI design process. (Senior level only)

Assist and collaborate with others in the UI design process.

Translate client business requirements, UX work (wireframes, user flows, etc.), and technical and content requirements into high-fidelity designs and prototypes.

Lead Design QA work during development. (Senior level only)

Assist in Design QA work during development.

Help Lullabot's strategy and design team continue to improve our approach and processes over time.

Model and plan design systems for complex sites and products. (Senior level only)

Create and translate beautiful UI designs into complete design systems and their corresponding documentation, guidelines, and tools. (Senior level only)

Assist and collaborate in the creation of design systems and their corresponding documentation, guidelines, and tools.

We're Looking For

Someone with an impressive portfolio of visual UI design work (Senior level requires a broad portfolio)

Someone with experience leading successful UI design processes (Senior level only)

Someone with experience participating in the planning and creation of design systems (Senior level only)

Someone who can lead clients through an iterative process to arrive at great designs that please our clients and their end-users. (Senior level only)

Someone who is self-motivated and cares a great deal about the quality of their work

Someone who enjoys working closely with developers and in agile teams

Someone with at least a basic working knowledge of front-end development (E.g., HTML and CSS)

Someone with interest in learning about Drupal and large-scale CMS projects (This doesn't mean becoming a Drupal developer, but simply gaining an understanding of how it works)

Bonus Points

Someone with illustration skills

Someone with prototyping skills

Someone with experience on large-scale CMS projects

Tools

At Lullabot, we care far more about design skills rather than preferred tools. Most designers can learn new tools rather quickly. As we evaluate candidates, we care far more about the quality of the work in your portfolio than the tools you used to produce it. Our team tends to design using Figma but will use other tools (E.g., Sketch, Adobe XD) based on client needs and requirements.

Experience

2+ years experience (Mid-level)

8+ years experience (Senior level)

Availability

We're looking for a full-time (40 hours per week), U.S.- or Canada-based candidate who can start within two weeks of being offered the job. Ideal candidates will have at least 5 hours overlap during 9 am - 5 pm EST.

Physical Requirements

Must have a reliable internet connection and a willingness to work from home (or anywhere) in a distributed fashion.

Must be able to use a computer for up to 8 hours per day

Must be able to travel 2-3 times per year in the United States for client on-sites and company events. Travel will be limited initially due to Covid-19 considerations.

Salary Range

$70,000-$95,000 annually, pay will be commensurate with experience.

Values & Approach

The successful candidate will be able to manage themselves in a 100% remote-work environment and possess excellent communication habits in order to work well with other team members and clients. Equally important is that this individual can stand behind and support our Core Values.

Lullabot is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We strive to be a place where everyone, from any background, can do their best work and feel safe while doing so. We not only believe this is a core part of our Be Human value; it’s crucial to our Engineering Values as well. In recruiting for our team, we welcome the unique contributions that you can bring!

How to Apply

Submit your portfolio, resume, and cover letter through our website. Don't forget to link to your portfolio!

This position is currently open until May 31. We are hiring multiple designers and planning to start interviews in May.