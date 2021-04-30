Job Details

Greenlight is an Atlanta-based fintech company that makes a debit card for kids and companion apps for the family. We proudly serve more than 2 million parents and kids, with in-app tools for sending money, setting savings goals, monitoring balances, managing chores, automating allowance and investing.

But that’s not all that we do. Here at Greenlight, we are on a mission to support parents and help every kid grow up to be financially healthy and happy. It’s no small task, but it’s the reason we leap out of bed every morning to come to work. Because creating a better, brighter future for kids depends on it.





We’re looking for a Digital Designer to join our growing Marketing team to develop design solutions that drive growth for Greenlight. This person will collaborate with Marketing and Product teams to bring methodical thinking and beautiful design solutions to web experiences, emails, social media and more. Areas of focus will include website conversion rate optimization, new page design, interaction design and asset generation for a variety of digital marketing channels.

This designer can think conceptually, generate ideas, prototype and execute iterative design solutions pragmatically to support ongoing experimentation.





Who you are:

A skilled designer with a wide portfolio of execution across a large range of digital channels. Responsive website design experience a must.

A designer who champions the user. Must have a strong interest in understanding user personas, behaviors, goals, and challenges, and how user’s needs translate into beautiful design.

A collaborator who values the power of collaboration while balancing individual accountability

A self-starter with a positive attitude, who is able to handle multiple projects under tight deadlines

Able to clearly communicate design concepts, verbally and visually. Able to give and receive constructive feedback

Motivated to work in a fast-paced environment

What you will be doing:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to bring user-centric design solutions to business challenges, while balancing usability, utility, and delight. We make an app & debit card for families, after all!

Develop thoughtful web experiences, from wireframes to high-fidelity designs and polished assets (icons, illustrations, etc)

Continuously iterate and optimize experiences based on user testing results.

Design at a high level of visual excellence. Work within brand guidelines while refining how Greenlight is presented in digital experiences.





What you should bring:

A Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Graphic Design or related communications field) or experience equivalent

5+ years experience creating digital marketing experiences in a product-driven environment

A dynamic online portfolio showing how you balance methodical thinking with visual design to solve user problems.

Strong sense of typography, color, layout, designing within systems, with a modern aesthetic.

Strong grasp on user experience best practices and principles, as well as, contemporary user interface design trends and prototyping.

Familiarity with technical constraints and limitations as they apply to designing for web

Working knowledge of motion principles is a plus.

Advanced skills in Figma or Sketch. Proficient knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite.





Who we are:

In late 2020, Greenlight was valued at $1.2B, backed by leading venture capitalists and institutional investors. Now, it takes a special kind of person to join a never-been-done-before mission like ours. We need people who love working with each other because they know it makes us stronger, people who look to others and ask, “How can I help?” and then “How can we make this even better?” If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and help parents raise a generation of financially smart kids, apply to join our team today.

Greenlight is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal state or local law.