The Creative Services Manager creates, directs, and influences the overall design, brand, and execution — from strategy to concept to completion — of a wide variety of highly visible and strategic communications initiatives for University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA). The Creative Services Manager has responsibility across multiple intersecting platforms including print, Web/online, video/multimedia, photography, and environmental and develops innovative, creative, comprehensive, and integrated visual experiences to support and enhance UNCSA’s multi¬-tiered branding and marketing campaigns. Reports directly to the Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications, with at least 35% of their time directly executing projects for university Advancement.





﻿Creative Direction and Graphic Design for Strategic Communications

Possesses superior knowledge and mastery of technology; provides industry-leading production guidance in a variety of mediums and platforms; drives development and continued evolution of visual standards/branding guidelines; and makes knowledgeable, industry ¬current, high-¬level and brand-¬appropriate aesthetic choices across platforms.

Initiates and oversees a wide variety of integrated marketing and design projects that maintain a consistent yet innovative and distinctive visual style that supports and best portrays UNCSA as an elite institutional brand in higher education.

Demonstrates superb ability to clearly communicate concepts, ideas, vision into actionable assignments and project guidelines for a diverse and integrated staff and client base.

Serve as core and strategic member of senior leadership team for the division of Strategic Communications, contributing to the overall leadership of assigned departmental operations, key initiatives, and related functions of office management.

Key projects include, but are not limited to: Creative and execution for print and digital recruitment marketing campaigns; print and digital advertising campaigns and institutional branding (leadership presentations, campus environmental graphics, digital signage, email newsletters, chancellor holiday greeting, etc.); Programs for large-scale institutional events (commencement, “The Nutcracker,” etc.); Ongoing design updates for uncsa.edu; Maintaining the UNCSA Style Guide and approving requests for brand usage.

Creative Direction and Graphic Design for Advancement

Provides industry-leading production guidance in a variety of mediums and platforms; drives development and continued evolution of visual standards/branding guidelines; and makes knowledgeable, industry-current, high-level and brand-appropriate aesthetic choices across platforms.

Key projects include, but are not limited to: Design and print production of annual Alumni magazine; Donor event initiations (digital and print); Day of Giving design of campaign materials (digital and print); Infographics as needed to show fundraising progress; Design templates for reports and letters as needed; and Design and print production of annual Impact report.

Project Management

Manages project timeline and workflow from Strategic Communications and Advancement.

Manages all hiring, review and work from external creative agencies and freelance graphic designers. Ensures that deliverables match the highest level of design excellence and that brand standards are consistently upheld.

Establishes clear measures for monitoring accountability and overall effectiveness among team members and final project results using a variety of key indicators.

Functions within a highly collaborative work environment that includes direct, joint, and matrix lines of accountability.

Minimum QualificationsBachelors’ Degree in Graphic Design

Minimum of eight years of creative development experience in higher education, corporate, or agency experience.

Demonstrated understanding of graphic design, art direction, photography, video, multimedia production, and web communication.

Strong background, familiarity, and hands-on experience with print production and web production processes and deliverables. Requires highly evolved, sophisticated aesthetic as evidenced by impeccable portfolio.

Demonstrated experience leading and managing creative teams. Ability to lead and manage in a complex environment while fostering a highly productive culture. Proven client management skills, including the ability to build effective partnerships with internal stakeholders.

Demonstrated strength in conceptual and analytical skills, with the ability to evaluate creative work and advise/provide direction to team members.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically about audiences, objectives, and channels.

Ability to translate brand strategies into creative storytelling and engagement campaigns across multiple media platforms.

Deep understanding of current and emerging cultural and technology trends.

Strong project management, analytical, and organizational skills.

Requires ability to exercise independent judgment and initiative in time-sensitive situations to meet deadlines, coordinate multiple projects and complex tasks simultaneously, and manage multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Requires excellent judgment, impeccable integrity and reliability, and high ethical standards that engender trust.

Requires excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication, and organizational skills.

