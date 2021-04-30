Job Details

Lantum is on a mission to transform how healthcare workers connect with the healthcare systems they work within. So far we’ve supported over 2,000 healthcare organisations and saved over £30 million for the NHS. And that’s just the start.

Our users are extraordinary people. We want to use empathetic design and progressive technology to provide them with a product that goes some way to matching the extraordinary work they do, that’s featured so prominently over the last year. We’re proud to have played a pivotal role in supporting the NHS throughout the pandemic and have helped workforces across the UK to mobilize and schedule hundreds of thousands of vaccinations through our product.

As we look to launch to interesting new market segments and serve evolving models of healthcare distribution, we’re looking for a seasoned product designer to join us. We want to continue building out a market leading platform that brings the ease of the best consumer experiences to the world of SaaS health tech. We’re hoping that might be you.

Role purpose

The Senior Product Designer will be a leader in our cross-functional Engineering, Product and Design (EPD) team, collaborating at every stage of product feature development.

We’re looking for someone who is comfortable in discovery mode and can identify the right processes to progress outstanding product features. We focus on creating solutions fast so we can test, learn and iterate. The design balance is currently more heavily weighted to solving user needs with structural UX work, using our design system, with visual depth progressing in the background. You’ll be one of two product designers in Lantum, so there’s opportunity to work fast and strongly influence how the product and team evolves.

You’ll develop a deep understanding of the struggles that healthcare workers and management teams contend with on a daily basis. Whether that’s scheduling a small army of staff quickly and fairly, managing communications between those rota managers and workers, navigating a host of rules and regulations, or arranging the really practical stuff like taking annual leave. There’s no shortage of problems to fall in love with and solve.

Responsibilities & Attributes

Confident researcher. Use active listening and methodical research to form insights about users’ behaviours, motivations and frustrations to provide powerful direction.

Collaborative designer. Unite and influence teams across the business to achieve Lantum’s goals, through sharing user contexts and learnings.

Excellent UI creator. Hold yourself and team to the highest design standards to ensure users receive an experience that truly delights them.

Lean UX approach. Know when to use best practices and when to inspire innovative approaches to problems that will set us apart from competitors.

Empathetic mentor. Guide other disciplines by sharing in-depth knowledge of your craft, making good use of the expertise of others.

Show your process. Convince the team of your solution through presenting in a clear and coherent manner supported with evidence.

About you

At least 6 years of Product Design / UX experience

Experience managing UX research and building customer insights

Excellent problem-solving capabilities with a user centred design focus

Strong stakeholder management skills to influence across multiple teams and levels

Capable of operating in a fast-paced environment balancing multiple priorities

An impressive portfolio of product design work

Aptitude for working within and fostering a future-focused design system

Proficiency with Figma, Sketch or similar design and prototyping software

Passionate about the Lantum mission and the impact design can have within healthcare

Benefits

Not only do we offer a competitive salary but here at Lantum we are committed to our employees professional and personal development.

Our benefits package consists of:

£200 stipend towards home office equipment - please note that we are currently remote working until further notice

Health shield cash plan

Pension (up to 4% matching)

An extra day off for your birthday

Cycle to work scheme

Season ticket loan

Access to Spill, a mental health support app

Our Values

We want every employee to live the core values of the business:

More than me - Our goals are too big to achieve on our own so we have to pull together and rely on each other and collaborate. It's more fun that way.

- Our goals are too big to achieve on our own so we have to pull together and rely on each other and collaborate. It's more fun that way. Care a lot - Doing the right thing is not optional (even when no one is watching). We care a lot about each other, our users, the NHS, outcomes. We hold each other to the highest standards and earn our reputation every day.

- Doing the right thing is not optional (even when no one is watching). We care a lot about each other, our users, the NHS, outcomes. We hold each other to the highest standards and earn our reputation every day. See it thru - Excellence isn't a skill, it's a habit - an endless pursuit of excellence. We take pride in planning and execution of all types of work - doing the big stuff as well as the usual, unspectacular things spectacularly well, day in, day out.

- Excellence isn't a skill, it's a habit - an endless pursuit of excellence. We take pride in planning and execution of all types of work - doing the big stuff as well as the usual, unspectacular things spectacularly well, day in, day out. Think around corners - We are an innovator in our industry. Both big and small ideas, are our competitive advantage. All of us share a responsibility to challenge the status quo, think out of the box, think creatively, solve problems, and anticipate bumps.

- We are an innovator in our industry. Both big and small ideas, are our competitive advantage. All of us share a responsibility to challenge the status quo, think out of the box, think creatively, solve problems, and anticipate bumps. Bounce back & learn - Having a thirst for life, and to be the best in everything we do. Having a positive mental attitude, resilience, determination to win, and continually seeking ways to learn and improve.

Diversity promise

We believe that a great workplace is one that represents the world we live in and how beautifully diverse it can be. That means we have no judgement when it comes to any one of the things that make you who you are. Everyone is welcome — as an inclusive workplace, our employees are comfortable bringing their authentic whole selves to work. Be you. All you need is a passion and a desire to be part of our mission.