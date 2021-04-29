Senior Designer / 1011597

Job Details

About the Team

Help us build an inclusive Microsoft web! Web Experience Collective (WXC) is a design and research team working on the forefront of new experiences for our customers in search, maps, advertising, and news. We collaborate in a customer-driven environment where our decisions are grounded in responsible design, creating experiences that make the web a better place for every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. If you’re passionate about technology, have a knack for creative ideas, and lead with a growth mindset, we want to hear from you.

About the Role

We are seeking Senior UX Designers with strong consumer-facing digital product design experience. You have superb visual and interaction design skills, are comfortable with ambiguity and inventing and building net-new experiences. You concept, prototype and evangelize new customer experiences as well as help evolve our design system, working across teams to bring design coherence to our framework and create beautiful, inclusive, and accessible experiences that customers love.





Responsibilities

Drive cross-team collaborations with designers, researchers, program managers, product planners, and developers from early stages to implementation

Understand the behaviors, motivations, and needs of our customers to develop relevant and impactful interactions and experiences

Contribute to strategic planning in the design process as aligned to business goals and customer value

Propose creative solutions to complex user experience journeys, drawing on your ability to map end-to-end experiences

Identify new opportunities and generate innovative ideas to improve our processes, products, and culture, influencing design direction and research methodologies





Qualifications

Our team is open to untraditional backgrounds and equivalent experiences to the qualifications below.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience in Interaction Design, Graphic/Communications Design, Industrial or Product Design, Human-Computer Interactions, Psychology, or related field

Experience designing and implementing user interfaces, whether as a professional or as a volunteer, hobbyist, or freelancer

Experience with modern design tools like Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, or Sketch (design-focused roles will require fluency in Figma on the job)

Demonstrated sense of interaction design attuned to the fundamentals of user experience, including accessibility and inclusive design

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to energize teams and advocate for your ideas

Knowledge of UX research methodologies and analyzing research data

Strong problem-solving skills demonstrated in visual design skills or user research rigor. Resume must include a link to design portfolio and/or user research case studies.





