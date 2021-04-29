Senior Designer / 990080

Job Details

About the Team

Help us build an inclusive Microsoft web! Web Experience Collective (WXC) is a design and research team working on the forefront of new experiences for our customers in search, maps, advertising, and news. We collaborate in a customer-driven environment where our decisions are grounded in responsible design, creating experiences that make the web a better place for every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. If you’re passionate about technology, have a knack for creative ideas, and lead with a growth mindset, we want to hear from you.

About the Role

Web Experience Collective (WXC) is seeking a "lead designer" that understands no boundary between form and function when it comes to building engaging experiences. A "Lead Designer" with an eye for the details but is also highly strategic in approach. They must have a multi-skilled passion and mastery for visual design, experience design, interface construction, branding and storytelling.

Candidates must be obsessively collaborative both with other design teams, engineering teams and marketing groups. This intense collaboration is the only way to achieve success.

This role must default to a making/building mindset. We in doubt build something and test it. Embracing quick prototyping and testing is a must.





Responsibilities

Unrelenting focus on making great experiences that are enriching and meaningful to people. That is all that matters.

Always ask why, but with the goal and responsibility of finding the answer.

Vigilant in the fact that details matter in the craft of design from concept through execution.

Collaborate fearlessly and transparently on all stages from strategy to launch to refinement.





Qualifications

Irreproachable love of all aspects of typography, design, user experience, and motion.

Experience in solving complex problems and the storytelling to make the solution real.

Background in working in collaborative, iterative teams where work is shared often and openly.

Mastery of design tools and familiarity with prototyping tools.

Excellent command of visual communication skills and desire to inspire others.





