Graphic Designer - Marketing

Job Details

About Us

33% of US adults are categorized as excessive drinkers, yet fewer than 1% get help to improve their drinking habits. We know why.

There's a huge gap in the alcohol health market for the millions of consumers who enjoy drinking and have no desire to quit entirely, yet could nonetheless benefit from building a healthier relationship with alcohol.

Cutback Coach is filling this gap with a proactive alcohol health platform focused on helping anyone who regularly drinks improve their overall health and wellness through changes to their drinking habits. We take a differentiated approach by focusing on moderation and mindfulness, and are building a friendly, approachable brand that will scale.

We've got a product in market with highly engaged paying customers, an efficient acquisition funnel and stable retention. And we're just getting started.

Just as Calm built a billion dollar business by opening a new category around proactive mental health, we'll do the same for alcohol-related wellness.

With our recent $3.1M seed fundraise from top investors including Uncork Capital, Adjacent VC, Nir Eyal, Mike Lee (founder of MyFitnessPal), and James Park (founder of Fitbit), we're positioned to establish ourselves as the category leader. Help us make it happen.

About the role

We're looking for a part-time freelance designer to join our fast-growing startup. You will work on our growth team, producing a mix of media types on a weekly basis to help us expand our performance marketing and growth programs. When it comes to advertising, we have an endless list of ideas and will provide a great starting point for you. However, we'd want you to quickly become integrated in our group and provide your own ideas to improve and iterate.

An important aspect of this role is the ability to shift your level of polish when necessary. We love high-quality, beautiful ads, but at times low-fidelity ads that appear more user-generated can perform the best. You should be willing to adjust to what's working best and not get too set on a specific aesthetic.

This role also requires you to have proven video editing skills, though we don't need you to be a seasoned professional in that space. You need to know how to use basic programs to put together video assets quickly. If we find something that needs a professional team to create, we'll go that route. This is about creating video in-house quickly that we can test on our ad platforms.

Responsibilities

Integrate into our growth team - Become our go-to designer for everything related to growth. You'll become a key part of our performance marketing engine and we'll rely on you for all our graphic design needs.

- Become our go-to designer for everything related to growth. You'll become a key part of our performance marketing engine and we'll rely on you for all our graphic design needs. Video - A critical part of your role will be creating a continuous stream of videos of various length, quality, and fidelity to find the right type that works on each advertising channel. This will include everything from editing UGC and short animated videos, to putting together longer-form testimonials and 'commercial' style videos. You will not have to do script work or source talent, just focus on iteration and improvement.

- A critical part of your role will be creating a continuous stream of videos of various length, quality, and fidelity to find the right type that works on each advertising channel. This will include everything from editing UGC and short animated videos, to putting together longer-form testimonials and 'commercial' style videos. You will not have to do script work or source talent, just focus on iteration and improvement. Image and GIF ads - We're in the early stages of scaling a successful paid marketing program, but creative is king in this case, and we constantly need more of it. You'll work with our growth team to regularly churn out new assets that we can test across platforms. We're always looking for new ideas and thinking outside the box, so there will be no shortage of fun things to test.

We're in the early stages of scaling a successful paid marketing program, but creative is king in this case, and we constantly need more of it. You'll work with our growth team to regularly churn out new assets that we can test across platforms. We're always looking for new ideas and thinking outside the box, so there will be no shortage of fun things to test. Social and blog - Although this will be a smaller part of the role, we will have some need for other marketing assets such as images/assets for blog posts and social media campaigns.

- Although this will be a smaller part of the role, we will have some need for other marketing assets such as images/assets for blog posts and social media campaigns. Project management - We intend to create a predictable, well-oiled creative machine that is always providing new creative for us to test on a weekly basis. You'll be as much in charge of managing this process on your side as we will on our side.

- We intend to create a predictable, well-oiled creative machine that is always providing new creative for us to test on a weekly basis. You'll be as much in charge of managing this process on your side as we will on our side. Programmatic iteration - Once we find things that work, we will iterate on them. You'll help us take one version of an ad and create several new variations to test, whether images, videos, or GIFs, so we can continue to improve performance.

Requirements

Proven ability to drive advertising performance and improvements through design

Proven ability to produce creatives at a high-volume

Dynamic portfolio with examples that you can share

Proven video editing, GIF, and static-ad design skills

Willingness to create lower-fidelity, less-polished creative for the sake of improving performance

Experience working in a similarly focused role will be a big plus



