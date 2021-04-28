Senior UX Designer

Job Details

Company Details:

Umo is a suite of products delivered as a service built by passionate people within Cubic Transportaion Systems. We are dedicated to improving how transit riders, transit operators, sponsors, and micro-mobility providers interact with each other so riders can get to where they need to go with as little friction as possible in both the US and internationally. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and thrive in an innovative environment, we want to talk to you about your next role at Cubic! We are seeking employees inspired by technology, and motivated by the rewards of hard work, commitment, teamwork, quality, integrity, and respect. See umomobility.com to learn more about what we are building.

Details:

Job Summary

We need an experienced designer to work with one or more product teams to champion the voice of the user, strategically prioritize business objectives, and be curious to understand the nuances of the transit domain. You love the challenge of simplifying complexity, making data meaningful, and finding opportunities to make workflows streamlined. You will work with engineers to identify and accommodate for technical constraints in an agile environment. As a senior designer, you will shepherd design through the product life cycle and should be comfortable with making design decisions with minimal supervision but know you will have senior colleagues to back you up.

Web-accessible portfolio required for consideration.

Essential Experience & Education

Degree or certification in a design discipline

Five or more years of experience in a UX/UI practitioner role working with in an agile team

Experience with current wireframing, UI, and prototyping tools

Experience identifying user research needs and conducting formal or informal usability studies to inform and validate your designs

Experience with responsive web and mobile app design constraints and best practices

Experience incorporating feedback from users, internal stakeholders, and external customers to improve your design

Integrate best practices, data, and available research to inform your design

Experience in both B2C and B2B products

Experience building, growing, and/or implementing a design system

Effective communicator and collaborator

Desired Experience

Familiarity with WCAG accessibility standards

Experience designing internal tools or SaaS platform products

Experience with data visualization

HTML and CSS experience

Experience using Figma in a team environment

The description provided above is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all job duties, responsibilities and requirements. Duties, responsibilities and requirements may change over time and according to business need.