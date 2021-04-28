Sr Graphic Designer

Job Details

Senior Graphic Designer

We are a creative marketing agency built for brands who need results now. Our data-fueled strategies help brands rise above the competition with culturally relevant high-performance creative solutions that generate energy, action and revenue. We are seeking an experienced Senior Graphic Designer to join our team in our Bluffton, SC office.

Fuel your creative passion and join our talented mix of designers, art directors, creative directors, writers, illustrators, and photographers. The Senior Graphic Designer is responsible for supporting their team by creating designs for our national clients across a spectrum of media channels including advertising, social and digital content, brand identity, packaging, retail POS, print and experiential.

Job Requirements:

3-5 years relevant experience preferred

Excellent design ability and a strong design portfolio

Stellar layout, typography, color theory, photo retouching, and file preparation for both digital and print

Digital, social and motion graphics a plus

Highly proficient in Adobe Creative Suite

Strong organizational skills and keen attention to detail

Ability to collaborate effectively with a variety of teams

Strong work ethic and ability to meet tight deadlines

Knowledge of MAC operating system, and Microsoft PowerPoint

Expectations:

Positive attitude – a high level of enthusiasm, motivation and resilience; a sense of urgency to obtain results; an ability to maintain a positive attitude when under pressure; an ability to keep things in perspective

Respect – a commitment to treat employees, clients and vendors with respect; a willingness to be respectful of others’ opinions and ideas; a commitment to respect the work

Dependability – a reputation for doing what you say you are going to do; a willingness to go beyond the call of duty



