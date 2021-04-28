Senior UX/UI Product Designer

Job Details

Must Haves:

At least 5 years of experience

Strong design knowledge and feel

Business & strategic mindset

Proactive

Fun natured, optimistic

Enjoys the details

Can clearly communicate and articulate thoughts and ideas

Enjoys learning and pushing the norm

Can lead a team

Understands micromovements and animations

Can ask the right questions to create solutions

Dream Big. GSD & Have Fun!





Programs:

Figma

Adobe Animate

Photoshop

Illustrator

Miro

Clickup

Basecamp

Company Introduction

Overlap Interactive connects products and services with the right human being through strategic digital marketing solutions. In order to connect to the right human being, we must surround ourselves with diverse and good human beings. We place a high premium on working with people that we trust and would want to grab a drink with after hours (or during). Since 2013, we have been a remote company (before it was cool) and have mastered the art of working as a remote team. Don’t get it twisted - we love getting together to celebrate our special connection IRL! Come join one of the top digital marketing agencies in the world. We can't wait to meet you!

Job Description

We are seeking a UX/Product Designer with a passion for finding solutions that allow customers to intuitively use our products. The ideal candidate will be skilled at each stage of the design process but always focused on the needs of the customer.

You will work with cross-functional team members and will rely heavily on both qualitative and quantitative data to make informed decisions.

You must be able to understand the business requirements and any technical limitations, as well as be responsible for conceiving and conducting user research, interviews and surveys, and translating them into sitemaps, user flows, customer journey maps, wireframes, mockups and prototypes. The UX/Product designer will also be expected to design the overall functionality of the product, and in order to ensure a great user experience, iterate upon it in accordance with user-testing.

Responsibilities

By partnering with cross-functional teams and customers, you will turn your insights into delightful products in a creative environment that requires proven leadership skills and the ability to execute a creative vision.

More responsibilities in detail:

- Set design requirements based on information from internal teams and user research.

- Analyze how a new product satisfies market needs and consumer preferences.

- Stay up to date on current industry trends and market conditions.

- Coordinate with other design team members to ensure consistent and accurate communication.

- Modify and revise existing designs to meet changing customer preferences.

- Work closely with developers to suggest improvements for products and processes.

- Present product design ideas to cross-functional teams and senior leadership.

Requirements

- Proven experience in all phases of the design process including user research, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing

- Lead in continually elevating our Design System and processes

- An intuitive eye for customer needs beyond the obvious

- Excellent attention to detail

- Ability to collaborate with cross-functional team members

- Ability to collect and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback

- A well-rounded portfolio of client work, demonstrating a strong understanding of client objectives

- Ability to effectively communicate and persuade around design concepts

- Passion for design; not satisfied with the status quo and always thinking of ways to improve

- Creative problem-solving skills

- Dynamic, creative personality, effective at engaging and influencing a variety of audiences

- Provide assistance to product engineers when needed

- Recommend new tools and technologies by staying abreast of the latest trends and techniques

- Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mockups and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences.

- Facilitate the client’s product vision by researching, conceiving, sketching, prototyping and user-testing experiences for digital products.

- Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mockups optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces.

- Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions.

- Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.

- Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs.

- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders.

- Ask smart questions, take risks and champion new ideas.

- Ability to work with clients to understand detailed requirements and design complete user experiences that meet client needs and vision.

- Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.

- A solid grasp of user-centered design (UCD), planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns.

- Be excited about collaborating and communicating closely with teams and other stakeholders via a distributed model, to regularly deliver design solutions for approval.

- Be passionate about resolving user pain points through great design.

- Be open to receiving feedback and constructive criticism.



