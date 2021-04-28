Job Details

At Sage Bionetworks, we believe that we can learn more by learning from each other. By improving the way scientists collaborate, we help to make science more effective. We partner with researchers, patients, and healthcare innovators to drive collaborative, data-driven science to improve health. We believe that making science more open, collaborative, and inclusive ultimately advances biomedicine.

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to help evolve our Sage Platform, Data Portals, and Digital Health applications for a wide range of end users in the Oncology and Neurodegenerative disease space. This includes research scientists, bioinformaticians, funders, patients, and clinicians.

Design and User Experience play an integral role in our work. Sage Designers work to envision how people experience our product and bring that vision to life in a way that feels inspired, refined and understandable. In this role, you’ll take on complex tasks and transform them into intuitive, accessible and easy-to-use designs for a variety of users on the Sage platform and associated applications—from the first-time user to the sophisticated expert. Achieving this goal requires collaboration with a variety of stakeholders ranging from internal staff at Sage to international users. At each stage, you will anticipate and validate what our users need, advocate for them and ensure that the final product is effective and delightful to use.

To be considered for this position, you must be able to provide an online portfolio or samples of previous design work.

Core Responsibilities:

Develop and execute plans to systematically gather user feedback and champion an improved end-user experience through all aspects of the Sage platform and supported applications.

Collaborate with Product Management to develop and refine user stories and product requirements, and contribute to the overall platform vision and roadmap.

Create designs of various stages of fidelity, from wireframes to high-fi prototypes, to support the product development and enable conversations with users and other stakeholders.

Communicate design goals, timelines, and milestones to internal scientific teams and external project stakeholders.

Provide guidance to the engineering team during development and final product testing, and lead usability and end-user-acceptance testing with external user representatives.

Core Qualifications

A BS in interaction design, graphic design, HCI, or equivalent technical degree.

3-5+ years professional design experience in an individual contributor, project lead, or team lead role.

Portfolio demonstrating all aspects of end-to-end product design, including UX Research, Interaction Design, and finished User Interfaces.

Experience designing complex systems and/or platforms, applying systems design and modular design principles.

Knowledge of Agile development practices, and experience integrating design work with engineering teams following Agile practices.

Proven collaborator with understanding of effective ways to work in a remote work environment.

Additional Qualifications

Experience designing data-heavy applications where users have to find, understand, and interact with large volumes of information.

Knowledge of data visualization principles and best practices.

Prior domain experience in life sciences and/or bioinformatics.

Familiarity with concepts and technologies that are commonly encountered in Sage projects: Relational and nonSQL databases, schemas, command line interfaces, APIs, search technologies, cloud computing environments, and remote storage technologies.

About Sage Design Team

We are a small team of highly collaborative designers with diverse, complimentary, work experiences and backgrounds. We love solving hard, interesting problems that are common in the complex world of bioinformatics and computational biology. Our mission is to build platforms and products that have a lasting impact in the scientific community, so durable systems design principles are at the core of what we do. We are passionate about our mission of Open Science and live the values of enabling others, and each other, to do truly impactful work.

Sage Bionetworks supports a distributed workforce. We are willing to accommodate remote work to bring the right talent to the team. We are developing post-COVID workplace norms to foster interaction, whether our team members are remote or on-site in Seattle. This includes bringing our teams together on a regular basis.

About Sage Bionetworks

Sage Bionetworks is a nonprofit biomedical research and technology development organization that was founded in Seattle in 2009. Our focus is to develop and apply open practices to data-driven research for the advancement of human health. Data-driven research has become an important component of biomedicine, but it’s not always easy to understand how to apply computational approaches appropriately or how to interpret their results. Sage believes open practices can help. Our interdisciplinary team of scientists and engineers work together to provide researchers access to technology tools and scientific approaches to share data, benchmark methods, and explore collective insights, all backed by Sage’s gold-standard governance protocols and commitment to user-centered design. Sage is supported through a portfolio of competitive research grants, commercial partnerships, and philanthropic contributions.

Sage embraces diversity, equity and inclusion. We are committed to pay parity and making our salary ranges available to all employees. We invite you to apply and we welcome a conversation. We are based in Seattle, WA, and collaborate broadly throughout the world.

In light of recent concerns of Covid-19, all interviews will be conducted remotely, and most positions will be remote through at least September 30, 2021. The option to work on-site at our Seattle office prior to September 30, will be considered upon request.