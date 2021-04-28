UX Designer @VC-backed eCommerce Startup

Job Details

Fourthwall gives creators the freedom to focus on creating.

We enable creators (YouTubers, Instagrammers, Podcasters, etc. -- anyone with a large online audience) to make money by opening beautiful, fully customized online shops where they can sell merchandise, accept donations, and offer memberships. Our mission is to make the money-making side of content creation easy and let creators focus on what matters: Creating great content and interacting with their fans.

Our culture is built around the philosophy of putting our customers, the creators, first. If you are talented, hardworking, and love helping others, we would love to talk to you about joining our team!

Founded by Will Baumann (prev. CEO/founder of SmartReceipts + Amazon), Walker Williams (prev. co-founder/CEO of Teespring), and Eli Valentin (prev. KPMG), Fourthwall is backed by over $17MM in funding from Initialized (Alexis Ohanian) and Lightspeed (Jana Messerschmidt).

Find out more about who we are and how we work at jobs.fourthwall.com. Additionally, you can check out our Company Values.

About the role

We’re looking for our second UX design hire to join us and help creators (people with large online followings/fanbases) make money and grow their business.

We’re working on the enormous challenge of building a platform that makes it easy for a creator, with little or no business experience, to figure out the right ways for them to make money and then implement those strategies in a world-class way. This includes helping creators design their own website, design and sell physical products, set up a membership offering, and much more.

You’ll be working directly with Walker, our co-founder, and Kacper, our lead UX designer, on designing a platform that delights our users and makes their lives easier.

While we're all remote for the moment, we're looking for someone open to working from our Poznań office.

What you will do

Work directly with Walker, one of our co-founders, and Kacper, our lead designer, to develop amazing UX.

Talk to business stakeholders and creators to gain a deeper understanding of what our customers need.

Create beautiful mockups and prototypes that ensure the engineering team understands exactly what they need to build.

Maintain and raise the quality bar.

What you likely have

A portfolio of past work that demonstrates your UX and UI design abilities.

A great mind for simplifying complex challenges into easy-to-use experiences.

Ability to work within our brand guidelines and aesthetics.

Ability to be the primary designer for large projects.

A desire to learn and be great at what you do.

Experience in Figma or a willingness to learn Figma.

Bonus

An understanding of the creator space

The perks

B2B agreement for an indefinite period with 26 days of paid vacation per year

An interesting and demanding project that you have a real influence on

Equity

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance

Maternity & Parenity leave

Work in a team of experienced experts and amazing people

A lot of perks (MultiSport, LUX MED, educational budget, integrations)

Nice and well-equipped office in Poznań Jeżyce

Equipment tailored to your requirements

Quarterly bonuses

It's also worth noting that we encourage anyone to apply that may be interested, even if you feel you don't meet 100% of the qualifications above. This is our first time hiring for these roles and there is a good chance we may have overlooked, under-counted, or over-indexed on some of these qualifications. So, please — apply. You know what they say about missing shots...

We are an equal opportunity employer. We value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. We encourage applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, marital status, disability, and veteran status.