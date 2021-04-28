Job Details

About the job

As a Product Designer at Maybe, you'll be the driver behind the creation of easy-to-use products that are visually appealing to our customers.

Personal finance has had very little innovation in decades and you'll be at the forefront of creating products that make complex financial concepts easily accessible to everyone.

Much of this role will focus on interface and product design and experience distilling large amounts of data and complex financial concepts is crucial. Your work will definitely touch other parts of the brand and marketing efforts as well. If it's visual, you'll be involved with it.

You'll work closely with the design, development team and customer success teams. You're all about figuring out what products and features tie in with market and customer needs.

About you

You have the ability to analyze how a new product ties in with market needs and consumer preferences.

You know how to distill simplicity from complex user requirements.

You have strong communication skills.

You have experience making visual sense of large amounts of data (i.e. charts and graphs galore)

You have basic working knowledge of HTML and CSS

About Maybe

At Maybe we're building the next generation of financial & retirement planning tools. Founded in 2021, we're working to equip consumers with the resources they need to take control of their financial future.

Working 30 years and then riding off in to the sunset at 65 isn't the goal for most people anymore. They want to experience life, take risks and pour their hearts in to what matters most to them. They want to dream. And Maybe helps them do that.

Maybe you open a coffee shop? Maybe you take a trip to Asia? Maybe you put your money in to index funds and live off the returns? Maybe you dabble in crypto? Maybe you invest in art? Maybe you buy your dream home?

Maybe helps you figure out what's possible and how to get there.

Compensation

Let me preface this by saying the way we do employment at Maybe is very atypical. We're trying hard to come up with a model for building a company that incentivizes team members to be loyal to their craft and not a company. If any of this is confusing, please just ask (josh@maybe.co). More than happy to talk things through!

At Maybe, we're building tools for financial independence and managing your wealth yourself, breaking the traditional system.

In the same way we want our customers to be independent and in control of their futures, we want our team to be as well. If we can't individually control our futures, how can we expect our users to do the same?

We have no full-time employees. Everyone works as a part-time, hourly contractor.

The rate for this role is $100/hour, increasing to $125 after your first 6 months.

In an effort to reduce overworking, your first 20 hours per week are billed at your full rate. Any hours past that are billed at 75% your hourly rate.

As an example, in your first year, if you worked 35 hours a week for 50 weeks of the year, your annual salary would be $175,780.

Read more about what working at Maybe is like in our company handbook →