Sr. UX Content Designer

Job Details

The Role

Matterport is seeking a talented, passionate Senior UX Content Strategist with two distinct roles - to drive cohesive product narratives across multiple platforms and to lead the development of Matterport’s voice.

This person will be the first UX Content Strategist at Matterport and have the opportunity to build and champion the function. They will partner with our Design, Product, Marketing and Business teams to help drive a clear, consistent and defined voice for Matterport across customer touchpoints, with a focus on Matterport products and services.

This person will regularly use craft, empathy, logic, and data to inform writing, editing and design decisions. They will develop guidelines, create frameworks, inform design solutions and write/edit copy. They apply customer-centric thinking to all elements of product design, with a focus on clarity, coherence, quality, and accessibility.

The ideal candidate has a passion for customers, strong communication skills, and the ability to focus on big experience initiatives at the same time as crucial details. They are comfortable presenting and articulating reasoning with stakeholders, collaborating with partners across functions, leading ambiguous workstreams, and asking lots of questions.

Responsibilities

Deliver concise, user-focused copy that proactively answers questions, drives retention, and calls for action across consumer-facing experiences

Collaborate with designers and product managers to uncover and solve UI challenges

Create and maintain a usable product copy style guide and shared nomenclature that allows product and development teams to move quickly

Develop, manage, evolve and evangelize our brand voice

Be a go-to-resource and subject matter expert for all product user communications

Interact with customer-facing teams to understand how users engage with our products and what information they need to be successful

Write from scratch and have editorial oversight of content across products and communications

Requirements

5 or more years professional experience as a UX content strategist / writer

A portfolio of UX-focused writing samples and style guidelines, bonus points for brand voice guidelines

Strong writing, grammatical and proofreading skills with the ability to be creative

Ability to convey complicated concepts in a simple, and understandable manner

Ability to oscillate between storytelling to systematic writing

Strong organizational skills and impeccable attention to detail

Humble, ego-free attitude

Ability to thrive in a collaborative and feedback-rich environment

Ability to clearly articulate strategy and rationale

Ability to collaborate successfully with cross-functional partners

Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment

Ability to think long-term, but act quickly

Comfortable managing several projects simultaneously

Bonus points for experience in brand development



