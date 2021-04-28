Sr. UX Content Designer
The Role
Matterport is seeking a talented, passionate Senior UX Content Strategist with two distinct roles - to drive cohesive product narratives across multiple platforms and to lead the development of Matterport’s voice.
This person will be the first UX Content Strategist at Matterport and have the opportunity to build and champion the function. They will partner with our Design, Product, Marketing and Business teams to help drive a clear, consistent and defined voice for Matterport across customer touchpoints, with a focus on Matterport products and services.
This person will regularly use craft, empathy, logic, and data to inform writing, editing and design decisions. They will develop guidelines, create frameworks, inform design solutions and write/edit copy. They apply customer-centric thinking to all elements of product design, with a focus on clarity, coherence, quality, and accessibility.
The ideal candidate has a passion for customers, strong communication skills, and the ability to focus on big experience initiatives at the same time as crucial details. They are comfortable presenting and articulating reasoning with stakeholders, collaborating with partners across functions, leading ambiguous workstreams, and asking lots of questions.
Responsibilities
- Deliver concise, user-focused copy that proactively answers questions, drives retention, and calls for action across consumer-facing experiences
- Collaborate with designers and product managers to uncover and solve UI challenges
- Create and maintain a usable product copy style guide and shared nomenclature that allows product and development teams to move quickly
- Develop, manage, evolve and evangelize our brand voice
- Be a go-to-resource and subject matter expert for all product user communications
- Interact with customer-facing teams to understand how users engage with our products and what information they need to be successful
- Write from scratch and have editorial oversight of content across products and communications
Requirements
- 5 or more years professional experience as a UX content strategist / writer
- A portfolio of UX-focused writing samples and style guidelines, bonus points for brand voice guidelines
- Strong writing, grammatical and proofreading skills with the ability to be creative
- Ability to convey complicated concepts in a simple, and understandable manner
- Ability to oscillate between storytelling to systematic writing
- Strong organizational skills and impeccable attention to detail
- Humble, ego-free attitude
- Ability to thrive in a collaborative and feedback-rich environment
- Ability to clearly articulate strategy and rationale
- Ability to collaborate successfully with cross-functional partners
- Ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to think long-term, but act quickly
- Comfortable managing several projects simultaneously
- Bonus points for experience in brand development