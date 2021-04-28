Sr. Product Designer- Growth
The Role
As our first growth designer, this person will play a pivotal role in how we build, learn, and become a more data-driven company. Position can be remote from our headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.
They are a systems thinker who will collaborate with stakeholders to identify opportunities and execute quantitative and qualitative experiments. The work is a mix of rapid iteration, long-term strategic bets, and improvements to our experimentation infrastructure.
The ideal candidate balances intuition with a need to gain a deeper understanding of a product’s users. They’re entrepreneurial, thrive in ambiguity, and understand the big picture while also attending to the details. B2B SaaS experience is a huge plus.
Responsibilities
- Iterative design and product development
- Collaboration with Product, Engineering, Marketing, Sales teams, designers, and UX researcher
- Identify research opportunities in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
- Work with cross-functional teams to create an experimentation infrastructure
- Shared ownership of quantitative and qualitative research projects
- Assist in experimentation and choosing the right tool for the job (A/B testing, customer surveys, user interviews, etc.)
- Communicate insights and advocate for data-driven product development
Requirements
- 5+ years experience in product design
- Deep understanding of product growth principles and research methodologies
- Strong use of analytics, user research, and business cases to inform design decisions and improve products
- Proven track-record of increasing customer adoption and retention
- Experience executing quantitative and qualitative experiments
- A portfolio demonstrating product acumen, data-driven decision making, and strong visual design skills
- Experience with Figma and prototyping tools
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- B2B SaaS experience is a huge plus