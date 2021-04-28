Sr. Product Designer- Growth

Job Details

The Role

As our first growth designer, this person will play a pivotal role in how we build, learn, and become a more data-driven company. Position can be remote from our headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.

They are a systems thinker who will collaborate with stakeholders to identify opportunities and execute quantitative and qualitative experiments. The work is a mix of rapid iteration, long-term strategic bets, and improvements to our experimentation infrastructure.

The ideal candidate balances intuition with a need to gain a deeper understanding of a product’s users. They’re entrepreneurial, thrive in ambiguity, and understand the big picture while also attending to the details. B2B SaaS experience is a huge plus.

Responsibilities

Iterative design and product development

Collaboration with Product, Engineering, Marketing, Sales teams, designers, and UX researcher

Identify research opportunities in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment

Work with cross-functional teams to create an experimentation infrastructure

Shared ownership of quantitative and qualitative research projects

Assist in experimentation and choosing the right tool for the job (A/B testing, customer surveys, user interviews, etc.)

Communicate insights and advocate for data-driven product development

Requirements

5+ years experience in product design

Deep understanding of product growth principles and research methodologies

Strong use of analytics, user research, and business cases to inform design decisions and improve products

Proven track-record of increasing customer adoption and retention

Experience executing quantitative and qualitative experiments

A portfolio demonstrating product acumen, data-driven decision making, and strong visual design skills

Experience with Figma and prototyping tools

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

B2B SaaS experience is a huge plus







