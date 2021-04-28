Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Who We Are

rideOS is a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) technology provider that empowers automotive, autonomous vehicle, ride hail, transportation and delivery businesses to build, operate and scale on-demand transportation offerings utilizing both self-driving and human-operated fleets. The rideOS Universal Maas Suite is a cloud-based constraint-based routing, fleet optimization and adaptive dispatch platform designed to enhance performance, maximize efficiency and propel growth while also improving society’s quality of life through reduced congestion, pollution and noise.

Backed by Sequoia Capital, Next47 and ST Engineering Ventures, rideOS is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Pittsburgh, Berlin and Singapore. rideOS is accelerating the safe, global adoption of next generation transport, and we’re just getting started.





The Opportunity

Join a growing design team and play an integral role in building new experiences that solve real customer needs and help propel the future of mobility. This is a high impact, high growth potential role, working on a small team doing big things.

We are seeking a creative problem solver with a track record of leading projects to successful outcomes for users and the business. You will be involved at every step of product development, from feature concepts, user research, and design explorations, to working closely with engineers to ensure design quality through launch. Your full range of interaction, visual, and product thinking skills will be key to untangling complex problems to ship sophisticated and easy-to-use solutions across web, iOS, and Android.





Who you are:

2+ years of product design experience at a tech, product-driven company (SaaS experience, especially B2B, a plus)

Have an exceptional portfolio of (shipped) creative product design that showcases your problem solving, interaction, and visual design talents

Passionate about solving complex interaction problems within real-world constraints

Skilled in articulating design rationale, process, and decisions to cross-functional teams

Comfortable with ambiguity and adept at driving projects forward

Thrive on feedback and value learning through experimentation

Think in systems and are able to extend shared patterns and behaviors and contribute to an evolving design system

Highly proficient with design tools (Figma, Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Framer, etc.)

Love working with other designers to help them learn and grow, and have them help you learn and grow

Excited about working in a fast-paced, collaborative, dynamic startup environment

We Provide:

Top tier medical, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance policy

Flexible PTO - We trust employees to manage their time off, most people take around 20 vacation days per year

Flexible working from home policy, especially for folks with families or commuters

Lunch provided 3 days a week, dinners reimbursed when working late

Tax savings from 401K, FSA

Investment in safety - we provide transport home when you work late

Investment in health and wellness - we reimburse $80 per month for fitness/gym memberships

Welcome dinners and happy hours for all new team members - we appreciate and value everyone who joins!



