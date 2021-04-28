Job Details

This is an in-person role based in Brooklyn, NY. No remote applicants will be considered. Please submit portfolio and resume to eva@getmaude.com.

maude is seeking a sharp and discerning Graphic Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate has 3-5+ years of graphic design experience, has a forward-thinking and pared-down sensibility (read: you live/breath Dieter Rams' 10 Principles of Design), and have in-depth knowledge of design across digital and print disciplines. You will collaborate cross-functionally with the team to manage the entire web/graphic design and collateral needs of the company, ensuring a clear and cohesive brand vision and strong execution. You will also work closely with the CEO / Creative Director to direct photography and additional design assets / imagery as needed. This role will provide a dynamic opportunity for someone who wants to shape a fast-growing brand.

Responsibilities

Oversee all design projects: From conception through delivery, working with the Creative Director for design approval.

From conception through delivery, working with the Creative Director for design approval. Gate keep brand identity: Refine images, fonts, and layouts for a cohesive vision and brand consistency across all design properties.

Refine images, fonts, and layouts for a cohesive vision and brand consistency across all design properties. Run photoshoots: From end to end, to refresh website, social and advertising assets and produce new concepts.

From end to end, to refresh website, social and advertising assets and produce new concepts. Design across mediums: With a user-first perspective, design digital/web, paid ads, motion, web, collateral, packaging, and print, for use across all types of marketing environments.

With a user-first perspective, design digital/web, paid ads, motion, web, collateral, packaging, and print, for use across all types of marketing environments. Liaise with marketing and creative teams: Ensure deadlines are met.

Ensure deadlines are met. Brainstorming and mocking up: Propose design ideas and layouts based on knowledge of layout principles and artistic design concepts to communicate core brand values.

Benefits

Competitive salary and equity.

Generous vacation.

Health, life, commuter, vision, dental benefits.

Will work from our Williamsburg office.

About Us

Launched in April 2018, maude is an essentials brand on a mission to make intimacy better through quality, simplicity, and inclusivity. Working closely with familiar factories, each of maude's body-safe products are made to be both easy-to-use and to elevate an everyday experience. Featured in 800+ publications including The New York Times and Forbes, maude was voted one of CircleUp's 25 and was heralded as “redefining the sex essentials industry for modern consumers.” Backed by investors including True, CASSIUS, RRE and Dakota Johnson, maude is on a mission to make sexual wellness better for all.

WHAT WE BELIEVE

People first, always

From communication with our customer to the internal culture of the company, we stand for people. Inclusion and integrity inform how we’re built and we look for EQ just as much as IQ.

Quality is non-negotiable

Whether developing new products or writing copy, we expect thoroughness, high standards, and the interminable curiosity to challenge the status quo, taking impactful risks along the way. See an innovative way to do something? Do it.

Simplicity creates change

Balancing form and function sums up our approach and we are guided by timeless and human-focused design. We appreciate conciseness and look for a sharp sensibility across all disciplines to push the boundaries and shape our growth.