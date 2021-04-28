Job Details

Position Summary:

The Graphic Designer creates satisfying and compelling designs for users of Our Daily Bread Ministries' digital products and experiences in support of the mission. This requires drawing on information from demographic and target audience data as well as marketing strategy and creative direction. This individual possesses strong creative, technical, problem-solving skills. They should be excellent communicators, and effective in time-management and process-management. Keen problem-solving and organizational abilities are necessary among other soft skills. Passion and attention to detail are also important to this position. This position interacts with marketing, copy writing, and UX teams.

This person should be highly collaborative and proactive in their work to support the rest of the design, marketing, and content teams.

Responsible for designing digital assets across multiple channels for Our Daily Bread as assigned by the Director of UX Design as well as the Senior UX//UI Designer and deliver designs based on creative direction – all within agreed timelines.

Responsibilities:

Follow creative direction to create digital marketing assets that include (but aren't limited to):

Websites

Mobile site and app designs for both Android and iOS operating systems

Digital marketing assets

Digital campaign components

Email

Banner Advertising

Social media content

Motion graphics and animations

Internal and external online presentations

Product and portrait photography

Work with Digital Design and UX Design team to understand creative and experiential goals and limitations

Work closely with Global UX scrum master to ensure clear communication on project details, deliverables, and timelines.

Work with development teams in a testing and QA capacity to ensure final products are accurate and reflect the anticipated experience.

Conduct competitive analyses of other design and visual work to ensure relevance as well as channel strategy and implementation

Coordinate with UX/UI design team to design graphic user interface elements

Adhere to style standards on fonts, User Interface, language, colors and images

Develop multiple concepts for user testing

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Find creative ways to solve design, concept, and strategy problems

Keep abreast of competitor products and industry trends

Stays abreast of accessibility

Work with and support team members and project schedules according to the SAFe requirements for Our Daily Bread

Support the Digital Design and UX Design team in training and staying current with new techniques and tools

Work closely with fellow designers in the creative team

Stays abreast of current digital design trends and apply them in ways that are mindful of Our Daily Bread's mission but at the same time pushes the creative expression to new levels – ultimately, in support of our mission.

Pursue development routes that support growing design skills as well as user experience knowledge and methods.

Attend Industry conferences and pursue training In design, UX, UI, Accessibility, and Digital Marketing.

Study or Knowledge and Experience:

Strive to live a life consistent with Biblical principles and demonstrate continued growth and spiritual development.

Bachelor's degree in design required

2 years experience in digital design (Apple/Mac platform expert)

Experienced with Sketch

Experience with InVision

Adobe Creative Suite expert – emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and InDesign

Asana experience a plus

Illustration and hand-lettering skills a plus

Experience with wire-framing user interfaces a plus

SAFe Agile experience a plus

Experience prototyping interactive layouts for demonstration and user testing a plus

Ability to work independently to creative direction

Excellent organizational skills – ensuring all work is delivered on time

Excellent communication skills

Internal Work Environment:

Frequent communication with all teams involved in the production of Our Daily Bread marketing, development, and print design.

External Communication Requirements:

Occasional communication with outside agencies, designers, artists and photographers will be both creative and technical.

Leadership Responsibility:

Represent Digital Design independently in team meetings.

Provide answers and supporting information to stakeholders on shared projects.

Lead design work as the resident source of knowledge and function in collaboration with regular SAFe meetings on assigned teams.

Stewardship of Resources:

Decisions made will have an effect upon the budget.

*All applicants are asked to provide work samples to be considered for an initial interview.

Our Daily Bread strives to embody a Biblically based commitment to Diversity and Inclusion