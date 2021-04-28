Graphic Designer
Position Summary:
The Graphic Designer creates satisfying and compelling designs for users of Our Daily Bread Ministries' digital products and experiences in support of the mission. This requires drawing on information from demographic and target audience data as well as marketing strategy and creative direction. This individual possesses strong creative, technical, problem-solving skills. They should be excellent communicators, and effective in time-management and process-management. Keen problem-solving and organizational abilities are necessary among other soft skills. Passion and attention to detail are also important to this position. This position interacts with marketing, copy writing, and UX teams.
This person should be highly collaborative and proactive in their work to support the rest of the design, marketing, and content teams.
Responsible for designing digital assets across multiple channels for Our Daily Bread as assigned by the Director of UX Design as well as the Senior UX//UI Designer and deliver designs based on creative direction – all within agreed timelines.
Responsibilities:
- Follow creative direction to create digital marketing assets that include (but aren't limited to):
- Websites
- Mobile site and app designs for both Android and iOS operating systems
- Digital marketing assets
- Digital campaign components
- Banner Advertising
- Social media content
- Motion graphics and animations
- Internal and external online presentations
- Product and portrait photography
- Work with Digital Design and UX Design team to understand creative and experiential goals and limitations
- Work closely with Global UX scrum master to ensure clear communication on project details, deliverables, and timelines.
- Work with development teams in a testing and QA capacity to ensure final products are accurate and reflect the anticipated experience.
- Conduct competitive analyses of other design and visual work to ensure relevance as well as channel strategy and implementation
- Coordinate with UX/UI design team to design graphic user interface elements
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, User Interface, language, colors and images
- Develop multiple concepts for user testing
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Find creative ways to solve design, concept, and strategy problems
- Keep abreast of competitor products and industry trends
- Stays abreast of accessibility
- Work with and support team members and project schedules according to the SAFe requirements for Our Daily Bread
- Support the Digital Design and UX Design team in training and staying current with new techniques and tools
- Work closely with fellow designers in the creative team
- Stays abreast of current digital design trends and apply them in ways that are mindful of Our Daily Bread's mission but at the same time pushes the creative expression to new levels – ultimately, in support of our mission.
- Pursue development routes that support growing design skills as well as user experience knowledge and methods.
- Attend Industry conferences and pursue training In design, UX, UI, Accessibility, and Digital Marketing.
Study or Knowledge and Experience:
- Strive to live a life consistent with Biblical principles and demonstrate continued growth and spiritual development.
- Bachelor's degree in design required
- 2 years experience in digital design (Apple/Mac platform expert)
- Experienced with Sketch
- Experience with InVision
- Adobe Creative Suite expert – emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and InDesign
- Asana experience a plus
- Illustration and hand-lettering skills a plus
- Experience with wire-framing user interfaces a plus
- SAFe Agile experience a plus
- Experience prototyping interactive layouts for demonstration and user testing a plus
- Ability to work independently to creative direction
- Excellent organizational skills – ensuring all work is delivered on time
- Excellent communication skills
Internal Work Environment:
Frequent communication with all teams involved in the production of Our Daily Bread marketing, development, and print design.
External Communication Requirements:
Occasional communication with outside agencies, designers, artists and photographers will be both creative and technical.
Leadership Responsibility:
- Represent Digital Design independently in team meetings.
- Provide answers and supporting information to stakeholders on shared projects.
- Lead design work as the resident source of knowledge and function in collaboration with regular SAFe meetings on assigned teams.
Stewardship of Resources:
Decisions made will have an effect upon the budget.
*All applicants are asked to provide work samples to be considered for an initial interview.
Our Daily Bread strives to embody a Biblically based commitment to Diversity and Inclusion