Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About Streamlit

Streamlit is an app framework and collaboration hub for building and sharing data-oriented applications. We’re a collaborative team of technologists who share a common goal to give the data community superpowers that let them project their creativity, intelligence, insights, and influence out into the world. We're well funded, with great investors, and we're building the future of data and looking for engineers to join our family-friendly and remote-first startup. The team is comprised of folks from a variety of backgrounds with experience at Google, Heroku, Facebook, Carnegie Mellon, and Stanford. And some of us didn't go to school or work anywhere fancy. We don’t really care where you went to school or where you worked before, just that you're excited to help make an amazing experience for building data apps.

O‍ur Values

W‍e're a values-driven company, who aspire to live our values every single day.

About the position

We're looking for Designer #1 at Streamlit.

As the first hire in our design team, you will work on a wide variety of projects—from our product's UX/UI to our web properties, to our ever-evolving brand. So the perfect candidate is someone who is excited about:

Designing new UI and visualization primitives that Streamlit users can use as building blocks as they build their data science and machine-learning apps.

Producing intuitive designs for our cloud-based app-deployment, management, and collaboration solution.

Working on every surface of the Streamlit brand, including our design system, website, documentation, forum, emails, promotional materials, swag, etc.

Evolving our brand and voice over time. This goes from the logo itself to our typography, color palette, illustration style, and general visual ethos.

What you'll do

Work in a highly collaborative fashion with the product and engineering teams

Produce user flows, wireframes and high fidelity mockups

Work on a wide range of deliverables, including product designs, website mockups, marketing and promotional material, swag, and more

Contribute to the long-term strategy and the short-term tactics for our products

Contribute to our continuously-evolving our brand, voice, and design system

Participate in user research activities such as user interviews, surveys, and usability studies

Translate research insights into product ideas and solutions

Understand and incorporate complex technical and business requirements into elegant design decisions

Help establish our design processes and grow a team of successful and fulfills UX designers!

It's important to us that you have...

5+ years of experience in UI design, UX design, product design, visual design, graphic design or related fields

A solid portfolio including examples of relevant work

Experience creating process flows, user flows, prototypes, wireframes and high fidelity mockups for early stage ideas and complex applications.

Previous experience with user centered design principles and practices, web/mobile standards, typography and color, and web/mobile usability standards

Think in systems and are able to extrapolate and extend shared patterns and behaviors

Are skilled in explaining your work, process, and decisions to cross-functional stakeholders and crave feedback to help you produce your best work

Can reduce complex problems down to the right balance of minimalism, flexibility, power, and ease of use

Ability to handle working on multiple projects at the same time.

It would be awesome if you also have...

Knowledge of frontend development, including JS, CSS, React

Experience building design systems

Experience designing software-as-a-service applications

Proficiency with Figma



