Graphic Designer

The NAP Lab is a fast-growing e-commerce company from Sweden selling sleep enhancing products. Our products include weighted blankets, bedding, pillows, beds and more. We have a showroom and an office in Sweden, and now we just opened an office in Kyiv as well (Gulliver).

We are looking for someone to join our team on a full-time basis.

You will be our first creative hire, so this means that you will create and manage the visual identity of the brand, and the direction going forward.

Main tasks include:

Website and landing page designs we use Figma normally

Overall brand identity use of fonts, colors etc.

Make sure our social channels are coherent.

Creation of advertising materials primarily video content for FB and IG advertising

Co-ordinate with team about the creation of new content photoshoots etc.

Product development product design, packaging, inserts, brochures etc.

Requirements

We would love if you have a background working for a fast growing e-commerce brand. You «get» how to create high converting Facebook Ads. How to create awesome landing pages etc.

Strong knowledge in video editing such as Premiere Pro.

Strong knowledge in Creative Cloud PS, Illustrator, etc.

If you like to create your own content this is also something we would love photography, illustrations, animations etc.

You have to be a self-starter and eager to learn.

You need to have a good command of English, other European languages such as German, French or Spanish will also be a plus.

What you get from us

This really is an amazing opportunity for the right candidate to work on the visual identity of a very fast-growing brand. We want to be a content driven brand, best in class, and we want you to help us get there.

Nice office in Gulliver, central location of Kyiv.

We are a small and fun team, we love to brainstorm new ideas, and you will have plenty of opportunities to learn more about the business side of e-commerce.

We offer great compensation for the right candidate, including a good base salary and benefits.

How to apply?

Send your CV and portfolio link to hr@thenaplab.com



