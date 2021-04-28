Job Details

Vega is seeking an experienced Product Designer to join our fast-paced and growing team. As a Product Designer, you will focus on providing thoughtful solutions to our clients, with a focus on usability and an obsession with beautiful visual design.





What does a Product Designer do at Vega?

We serve a variety of interesting clients with exciting projects ranging from playful consumer SaaS products to complex enterprise systems. Our team of designers and developers work very closely with each other and the client to design and build beautiful, usable web and mobile experiences. Our designers are the expert on a project team when asked “What’s best for the customer?”

We’re currently looking for a talented, self-motivated designer to create innovative user interfaces for some of our best and newest clients. The right person for this role has experience in pixel-perfect visual design, is a great communicator and collaborator, and understands how to design with a purpose.

Our business and team have consistently grown over the last three years and 2021 has presented a dramatic increase in the demand for our services. Our offices are in North Dallas, Texas. Minor preference may be given to local applicants, but we are completely comfortable with remote work for the right candidate.





Here are a few specific things we’d be looking for you to do:

Create exciting and effective visual designs : Once the UX research is done, it’s time to create high-quality designs that will help users realize greater value from our clients’ products and continue to set Vega apart.

: Once the UX research is done, it’s time to create high-quality designs that will help users realize greater value from our clients’ products and continue to set Vega apart. Support user experience research : We want you to be connected to the designs you are producing and the goals those designs are working to accomplish. By getting involved in this work you may interview actual users of the client’s website or app, develop personas, and/or conduct research that provides a clear understanding of how design, site architecture, and content can impact the user’s experience.

: We want you to be connected to the designs you are producing and the goals those designs are working to accomplish. By getting involved in this work you may interview actual users of the client’s website or app, develop personas, and/or conduct research that provides a clear understanding of how design, site architecture, and content can impact the user’s experience. Meet project goals and deadlines : We move fast and we expect a lot of one another. We keep our project management as lean as possible, but you will be a part of regular meetings and collaboration with the rest of the team, while also being a dependable, high-performing individual contributor.

: We move fast and we expect a lot of one another. We keep our project management as lean as possible, but you will be a part of regular meetings and collaboration with the rest of the team, while also being a dependable, high-performing individual contributor. Bring design best practices to the table: A designer at Vega is expected to operate as the design expert on each project and is responsible for ensuring that design and accessibility best practices are being followed at all times.





Here is a list of skills and qualities that are critical to this role:

Be a great listener and communicator (oral and written)

Be naturally curious and love problem-solving

Have experience doing UI design on multiple web and mobile projects

Have some experience with atomic design or a similar component-based approach

Be an expert (or willing to become one) in Figma

Enjoy working together with top-notch developers to bring a design to life

Have a positive attitude and an inspiring work ethic

Be able to think commercially and translate business goals into your work product

Be pleasant to work with and a team player

Have a college degree or commensurate experience/portfolio

Have 2-5 years of work experience in design





Who is Vega?

We are a small product design studio with a mission to design beautiful, modern, highly-usable experiences to enterprise software. To do this, we work with a variety of clients — ranging from fast-growing start-ups to the Fortune 500 — to help build out a digital roadmap, then design and build best-in-class mobile, web, and other digital experiences.





Here are a few ways to get a feel for our work:

Check out our website (in light and dark mode) and peruse a couple case studies (as always, we need to update this soon!).

Check out our client reviews on Clutch.





Why should I apply?

First, you’ll love the work we do and the people you’ll get to do it with. We’ve assembled an exceptionally smart and hardworking team and believe you’ll enjoy each day with your teammates. We also work with great clients who highly value us and our contributions. At Vega, integrity and excellence in design is fundamental and essential to our work.

Second, Vega offers a great benefits package that provides both a fun and enjoyable workplace and great perks that will improve your quality of life:

Flexible paid time off

Generous health, dental, and vision insurance

Parental leave

401k with company matching

Great hardware for doing great design

The working environment here at Vega is one of accountability and autonomy. We are working to solve big problems, so we expect a lot. That said, we give team members the tools, freedom, flexibility and support to come up with great solutions. Together, our team is developing world-class technology that people love to use.

If you’ve read to this point you should probably apply. Shoot us a note at careers@vega.studio with your application or with any questions.

You must be eligible to work in the United States for this position.

Vega is an equal opportunity employer.