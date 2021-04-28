Job Details

At Ripple we are transforming the world of finance with an innovative blockchain solution that increases access to financial services to people around the world. As a Lead Product Designer, you’ll be owning the design for an exciting new product within the RippleNet ecosystem. We are looking for a creative, ambitious, and passionate individual who can apply a deep understanding of UX to distilling complex problems into clear, consistent, and efficient solutions. Your design ideas will propel Ripple forward as a business while transforming the financial industry.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Create a compelling design vision for your product area and execute on your plan, collaborating with other designers, product managers, documentation writers, and a fast-moving team of developers who are passionate about user experience

Facilitate requirements discussions with stakeholders and create alignment on design solutions - you’ll have a seat at the table from the very beginning

Prototype experiences from start to finish, owning all aspects of the user experience - strategy, architecture, interaction design, and visual design

Drive design process improvements in an Agile environment that enable the team to scale

Identify opportunities to improve the user experience and champion your ideas within your working group and across the company

Approach designs from a systems perspective, developing patterns that get adopted by others

Evolve Ripple’s holistic design system with engineers and the brand design team

Become an expert on the end-to-end customer experience, performing research with users of the product and internal subject matter experts

Create research-based deliverables that drive user empathy like user journey maps and profiles/personas

Champion design thinking and user-centric practices across the company that improve the design of Ripple products and services

Mentor designers within Ripple’s centralized design organization

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

8+ years of experience of designing useful products for multiple types of use cases, including Enterprise applications

A proven track record and a strong portfolio featuring examples of your work, your design process, and the outcomes/results

Entrepreneurial and self-motivated with a bias toward action -- there’s tons of greenfield opportunity here, and you’ll need to lean into the ambiguity and lead projects to completion

Enjoys working closely with an Agile engineering team and others across the company to solve hard problems, actively multiplying others’ intelligence and surfacing their good ideas

Great verbal and written communicator with the ability to write copy that is human, clear and concise

Can craft engaging presentations and can influence stakeholders and audiences at all levels of the organization

Moves effortlessly between developing and communicating high-level UX strategies and executing the fine details

Driven by a deep understanding of how products get used, conducting research such as concept validation, contextual inquiry, and usability testing

Takes on the detailed aspects of visual design such as icon design and illustration, or can direct visual designers toward solutions that balance form and function

Experience designing products from the ground up and has an understanding of product design’s role in creating user adoption and engagement to ensure a successful launch

Values over-communication, especially when collaborating with remote coworkers located in different time zones across the globe

Excited for the chance to shape the design culture at a growing company and to inspire people with your unique perspective

PREFERRED, but not required:

Experience with Service Design and documenting complex customer journeys and internal business processes

Data visualization expertise

BONUS POINTS:

Fintech experience, specifically in trading platforms

An interest in Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology

WHAT WE OFFER:

The chance to work in a fast-paced start-up environment with experienced industry leaders

A learning environment where you can dive deep into the latest technologies and make an impact

Competitive salary and equity

100% paid medical and dental and 95% paid vision insurance for employees starting on your first day

401k (with match), fully paid parental leave, commuter benefits

Generous wellness reimbursement and weekly onsite programs

Flexible vacation policy - work with your manager to take time off when you need it

Employee giving match

Modern office in San Francisco’s Financial District

Fully-stocked kitchen with organic snacks, beverages, and coffee drinks

Weekly company meeting - ask me anything style discussion with our Leadership Team

Team outings to sports games, happy hours, game nights and more!

WHO WE ARE:

Ripple provides one frictionless experience to send money globally using the power of blockchain. By joining Ripple’s growing, global network (RippleNet), financial institutions can process their customers’ payments anywhere in the world instantly, reliably and cost-effectively. Banks and payment providers can use the digital asset XRP to further reduce their costs and access new markets.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, São Paulo, Reykjavík, Washington D.C. and Dubai, Ripple has more than 300 customers around the world.

Ripple is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive team. We do not discriminate against qualified employees or applicants because of race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, sexual identity, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, marital status, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, military status, or any other characteristic protected by local law or ordinance.

