Lead Product Designer
At Ripple we are transforming the world of finance with an innovative blockchain solution that increases access to financial services to people around the world. As a Lead Product Designer, you’ll be owning the design for an exciting new product within the RippleNet ecosystem. We are looking for a creative, ambitious, and passionate individual who can apply a deep understanding of UX to distilling complex problems into clear, consistent, and efficient solutions. Your design ideas will propel Ripple forward as a business while transforming the financial industry.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
- Create a compelling design vision for your product area and execute on your plan, collaborating with other designers, product managers, documentation writers, and a fast-moving team of developers who are passionate about user experience
- Facilitate requirements discussions with stakeholders and create alignment on design solutions - you’ll have a seat at the table from the very beginning
- Prototype experiences from start to finish, owning all aspects of the user experience - strategy, architecture, interaction design, and visual design
- Drive design process improvements in an Agile environment that enable the team to scale
- Identify opportunities to improve the user experience and champion your ideas within your working group and across the company
- Approach designs from a systems perspective, developing patterns that get adopted by others
- Evolve Ripple’s holistic design system with engineers and the brand design team
- Become an expert on the end-to-end customer experience, performing research with users of the product and internal subject matter experts
- Create research-based deliverables that drive user empathy like user journey maps and profiles/personas
- Champion design thinking and user-centric practices across the company that improve the design of Ripple products and services
- Mentor designers within Ripple’s centralized design organization
WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:
- 8+ years of experience of designing useful products for multiple types of use cases, including Enterprise applications
- A proven track record and a strong portfolio featuring examples of your work, your design process, and the outcomes/results
- Entrepreneurial and self-motivated with a bias toward action -- there’s tons of greenfield opportunity here, and you’ll need to lean into the ambiguity and lead projects to completion
- Enjoys working closely with an Agile engineering team and others across the company to solve hard problems, actively multiplying others’ intelligence and surfacing their good ideas
- Great verbal and written communicator with the ability to write copy that is human, clear and concise
- Can craft engaging presentations and can influence stakeholders and audiences at all levels of the organization
- Moves effortlessly between developing and communicating high-level UX strategies and executing the fine details
- Driven by a deep understanding of how products get used, conducting research such as concept validation, contextual inquiry, and usability testing
- Takes on the detailed aspects of visual design such as icon design and illustration, or can direct visual designers toward solutions that balance form and function
- Experience designing products from the ground up and has an understanding of product design’s role in creating user adoption and engagement to ensure a successful launch
- Values over-communication, especially when collaborating with remote coworkers located in different time zones across the globe
- Excited for the chance to shape the design culture at a growing company and to inspire people with your unique perspective
PREFERRED, but not required:
- Experience with Service Design and documenting complex customer journeys and internal business processes
- Data visualization expertise
BONUS POINTS:
- Fintech experience, specifically in trading platforms
- An interest in Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology
WHAT WE OFFER:
- The chance to work in a fast-paced start-up environment with experienced industry leaders
- A learning environment where you can dive deep into the latest technologies and make an impact
- Competitive salary and equity
- 100% paid medical and dental and 95% paid vision insurance for employees starting on your first day
- 401k (with match), fully paid parental leave, commuter benefits
- Generous wellness reimbursement and weekly onsite programs
- Flexible vacation policy - work with your manager to take time off when you need it
- Employee giving match
- Modern office in San Francisco’s Financial District
- Fully-stocked kitchen with organic snacks, beverages, and coffee drinks
- Weekly company meeting - ask me anything style discussion with our Leadership Team
- Team outings to sports games, happy hours, game nights and more!
WHO WE ARE:
Ripple provides one frictionless experience to send money globally using the power of blockchain. By joining Ripple’s growing, global network (RippleNet), financial institutions can process their customers’ payments anywhere in the world instantly, reliably and cost-effectively. Banks and payment providers can use the digital asset XRP to further reduce their costs and access new markets.
With offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, São Paulo, Reykjavík, Washington D.C. and Dubai, Ripple has more than 300 customers around the world.
Ripple is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We’re committed to building a diverse and inclusive team. We do not discriminate against qualified employees or applicants because of race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual preference, sexual identity, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, marital status, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, military status, or any other characteristic protected by local law or ordinance.
Please find our UK/EU applicant privacy notice here.