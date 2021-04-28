Job Details

The Company

We’re Big Human, a digital product studio that’s been solving complex problems with design and technology since 2010. We’re part client-services, part internal lab. We create beautiful online experiences, as well as incubate our own ideas. We’ve built, launched, and sold our own products, which gives us valuable insights into creating leading-edge tech for our clients.

The Role

We’re seeking a Visual Designer / Brand & Motion to take their career to the next level and sink their teeth into a variety of projects. Someone who can create and produce dynamic brand work for a wide range of clients, from startups to F500 brands — from blank slate concepting to evolution of existing design frameworks.

You’ll work closely with our strategy team to brainstorm, design and execute innovative digital content as well as help activate our brand on social media and other digital channels. If you’re a super talented visual problem solver who is passionate and enthusiastic about storytelling, branding and social marketing through great design and content creation, we’d love to talk to you.

Qualifications/Requirements:

4+ years experience of digital design experience at a branded content studio, creative advertising agency or editorial publishing company

Sophisticated sense of design, composition, typography

Strong motion / animation skills to bring storytelling to life, with the ability to natively create animations in After Effects

Ability to concept, ideate and produce content for dynamic multimedia campaigns and websites

Demonstrated experience with social-first formats, including GIFs, short-form video and IG Stories

Passionate about social media as a tool for creative expression and brand building

Proven ability to create powerful photography and illustrations, moodboards and storyboards

Knowledge of video-editing, video production equipment, including cinema cameras, and still photography

Able to articulate vision and sell through concepts and ideas with confidence and clarity

Fluent in Adobe Creative Tools, Google Suites and Figma

A self-starter, with a positive and enthusiastic attitude

Flexible with a willingness to compromise when needed

A problem-solver, who looks for ways to benefit the organization as a whole

Able to collaborate with creatives and business stakeholders to tell stories through design

Able to understand the impact of internal and external client feedback on your work

Organized, with good communication skills

Able to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment under tight deadlines

Able to laugh, with a sense of humor and thick skin (strongly recommended)

A personal illustration style which can be used when appropriate

Ability to create data visualizations, stories and graphics based on reporting and research

You must also be:





Please provide work samples with application, including social-first creative.





Big Human is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Opportunities for advancement exist, and Big Human is committed to helping all staff develop and grow.



