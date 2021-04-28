Visual Designer / Brand & Motion
We’re Big Human, a digital product studio that’s been solving complex problems with design and technology since 2010. We’re part client-services, part internal lab. We create beautiful online experiences, as well as incubate our own ideas. We’ve built, launched, and sold our own products, which gives us valuable insights into creating leading-edge tech for our clients.The Role
We’re seeking a Visual Designer / Brand & Motion to take their career to the next level and sink their teeth into a variety of projects. Someone who can create and produce dynamic brand work for a wide range of clients, from startups to F500 brands — from blank slate concepting to evolution of existing design frameworks.
You’ll work closely with our strategy team to brainstorm, design and execute innovative digital content as well as help activate our brand on social media and other digital channels. If you’re a super talented visual problem solver who is passionate and enthusiastic about storytelling, branding and social marketing through great design and content creation, we’d love to talk to you.
Qualifications/Requirements:
- 4+ years experience of digital design experience at a branded content studio, creative advertising agency or editorial publishing company
- Sophisticated sense of design, composition, typography
- Strong motion / animation skills to bring storytelling to life, with the ability to natively create animations in After Effects
- Ability to concept, ideate and produce content for dynamic multimedia campaigns and websites
- Demonstrated experience with social-first formats, including GIFs, short-form video and IG Stories
- Passionate about social media as a tool for creative expression and brand building
- Proven ability to create powerful photography and illustrations, moodboards and storyboards
- Knowledge of video-editing, video production equipment, including cinema cameras, and still photography
- Able to articulate vision and sell through concepts and ideas with confidence and clarity
- Fluent in Adobe Creative Tools, Google Suites and Figma
You must also be:
- A self-starter, with a positive and enthusiastic attitude
- Flexible with a willingness to compromise when needed
- A problem-solver, who looks for ways to benefit the organization as a whole
- Able to collaborate with creatives and business stakeholders to tell stories through design
- Able to understand the impact of internal and external client feedback on your work
- Organized, with good communication skills
- Able to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced environment under tight deadlines
- Able to laugh, with a sense of humor and thick skin (strongly recommended)
Nice To Have:
- A personal illustration style which can be used when appropriate
- Ability to create data visualizations, stories and graphics based on reporting and research
Please provide work samples with application, including social-first creative.
Big Human is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Opportunities for advancement exist, and Big Human is committed to helping all staff develop and grow.