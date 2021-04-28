Job Details

Overtime is looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our growing design team. We are a team made up of creative and smart designers who like to think differently. We are passionate about our work and the well-being of each other. You will mainly be part of the core mobile app design team that develops new features; from visualizing early ideas, to making sure what we give to users is awesome and exciting. This role may also include support for other design needs such as digital, interactive, print, illustration and apparel.

Our team is currently working remotely, so you’ll start out working from home, and eventually transition to working in our New York office when it reopens to the whole staff.

About Overtime

Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. As both a publisher and an influencer, we've built the inclusive world of sports we all wish was the norm by giving a platform to our community to be seen AND heard. We produce original content across YouTube, Snapchat and IGTV, as well as highly engaging shortform content on Instagram and TikTok. In just four years, we've amassed over 40 million fans and followers and drive an average of over 1.5 billion video views each month. Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms, industry leaders, and athletes, including Spark Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft Ventures, Blue Pool Capital, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

What you’ll do

Own the entire process of design features for the Overtime App, with a special eye towards UX

Wireframe and develop new features and guide them through to completion with the help of junior designers, but also sometimes getting your hands dirty and designing the entire feature yourself

Work closely and collaboratively with the Design Director and Project managers

Manage relationship with dev team up to the CTO level and make sure teams are working closely together

Design test your work and log bugs

Participate in our weekly design critiques

Execute projects from ideation to delivery efficiently and at a high level — This includes scheduling design reviews, helping the rest of the team prep, making sure we move fast and no timelines slip

Explore diverse areas of focus that are non-obvious to gather inspiration — Be different

Embody strong team leadership and contribute to the team by actively listening, communicating with each member, mentoring, giving feedback, and inspiring others.

Foster a sense of community amongst the design team, other departments, clients and beyond





Who You Are

5+ years of professional product design experience for social and consumer-facing products across multiple platforms (desktop and mobile)

UX genius. You can design UX at a molecular level. You’re the person who UI designers ask to help them prepare for design reviews because they know you will identify gaps before anyone else.

Familiarity with content, social media culture, and Gen Z audience behaviors

Ridiculously good at thinking like a user. You know how to ask users the right questions and tap into their truest desires. You understand them deeply, can get under their skin, and really feel their experience with the app.

Expert-level knowledge of Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator and Keynote

An advanced knowledge of iOS and general mobile design

You enjoy working really closely with developers, and completely understand how they think and solve problems. You’ve never met a developer you couldn’t connect and work with

Awesome prototyping and presentation skills

Strong sense of typography

You can reason your way through a logic puzzle better than ANYONE. You’re the designer who is great at breaking down the implications of different solutions we could pursue, communicating the pros and cons of these various solutions, and driving the team to a solution

Passionate, humble, motivated to continue learning

Located in greater New York City area or willing to relocate post-COVID

Experience with games and game design is a HUGE plus — many features you design will involve thinking about implications to the game design

Love of sports a plus

An interest in fashion and sneaker culture a plus

How to apply

Send your resume and cover letter to DesignRoles@itsovertime.com with the subject line “Senior Product Designer - Your Name (City, State).”

In your email, please include:

A link to your digital portfolio with examples of your best product design work

Provide an overview of why you’re a great fit and why you want THIS job specifically and not just any job at Overtime

How you heard about this job

What do you like about Overtime App? What do you think needs improvement?

Of your work, what are you most proud of and why?

What are your biggest design influences (people, things, etc)



