UI/UX Designer to Greenely

We are now looking for a UI / UX designer who wants to be part of our journey and develop the absolute best energy app in the world that is already used by over 180,000 households in Sweden. As a UI / UX designer at Greenely, you will, together with a team consisting of product manager, product owner and developer, be responsible for and develop the user experience of Greenely's mobile app. We believe that you are a creative person who wants to work with the entire chain within UI / UX, from idea and research to finished product where you will play an important key role in the implementation of new functions, interfaces and concepts.

If this sounds interesting, let's chat :)

Short about Greenely

Greenely is a digital energy provider, helping people to lower their electricity cost by optimising their home and cars electricity usage with smart technology in an app. Currently over 180 000 consumers are using Greenely in Sweden. Greenely, backed by Nordic venture capital firms, is on a mission to enable households across the world to connect, control and optimize their home’s and cars electricity usage. All while optimizing demand and supply, creating self-sustainable energy communities around the world.