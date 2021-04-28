Job Details

Who are we? 🚀

Admix is a monetization solution pioneering in-play ads - product placements inserted inside the gameplay as opposed to interrupting the games. Launched late 2018, the company has attracted over $10m in funding from VCs and works with over 100 game publishers.

We’re growing fast and currently employ 45 people. We’re looking for a Product Designer to shape industry-defining products and help Admix enter its next stages of success.





The product 💻

Our platform connects game publishers and advertisers, including functionalities like inventory creation and management, reporting, campaign creation, user management and more. We are looking for a Product designer to contribute to designing these dashboards that are used by the largest publishers in the world, and the largest brands!





What will you be doing in this role 👩‍💻

Gathering requirements from product and engineering teams

Participating in user research and usability testing

Building wireframes, prototypes, pixel perfect and intuitive designs

Designing and updating components in a design system

Designing icons and simple illustrations to express product's functionality

Delivering a feature specification with coverage of all edge-cases, empty and default states

Collaborating with engineers on the delivery of pixel-perfect interface





Key experience we’re looking for 💪

4+ years of experience as Product Designer or UX/UI Designer

HTML/CSS skills are very nice to have

Ads or analytical background is a plus

Ability to contribute to whole product lifecycle

Strong attention to detail and bringing simple solutions to complex problems

PS: We're in ❤️ with Figma





Compensation & Benefits 💸

Very Competitive Salary

Exciting Career Growth in the Gaming Industry

Startup Office in Farringdon, London, UK

Pension Plan

Remote Working







