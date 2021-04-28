Product designer
Who are we? 🚀
Admix is a monetization solution pioneering in-play ads - product placements inserted inside the gameplay as opposed to interrupting the games. Launched late 2018, the company has attracted over $10m in funding from VCs and works with over 100 game publishers.
We’re growing fast and currently employ 45 people. We’re looking for a Product Designer to shape industry-defining products and help Admix enter its next stages of success.
The product 💻
Our platform connects game publishers and advertisers, including functionalities like inventory creation and management, reporting, campaign creation, user management and more. We are looking for a Product designer to contribute to designing these dashboards that are used by the largest publishers in the world, and the largest brands!
What will you be doing in this role 👩💻
- Gathering requirements from product and engineering teams
- Participating in user research and usability testing
- Building wireframes, prototypes, pixel perfect and intuitive designs
- Designing and updating components in a design system
- Designing icons and simple illustrations to express product's functionality
- Delivering a feature specification with coverage of all edge-cases, empty and default states
- Collaborating with engineers on the delivery of pixel-perfect interface
Key experience we’re looking for 💪
- 4+ years of experience as Product Designer or UX/UI Designer
- HTML/CSS skills are very nice to have
- Ads or analytical background is a plus
- Ability to contribute to whole product lifecycle
- Strong attention to detail and bringing simple solutions to complex problems
- PS: We're in ❤️ with Figma
Compensation & Benefits 💸
- Very Competitive Salary
- Exciting Career Growth in the Gaming Industry
- Startup Office in Farringdon, London, UK
- Pension Plan
- Remote Working