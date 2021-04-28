All Jobs
Product designer

Who are we? 🚀

Admix is a monetization solution pioneering in-play ads - product placements inserted inside the gameplay as opposed to interrupting the games. Launched late 2018, the company has attracted over $10m in funding from VCs and works with over 100 game publishers.

We’re growing fast and currently employ 45 people. We’re looking for a Product Designer to shape industry-defining products and help Admix enter its next stages of success.


The product 💻

Our platform connects game publishers and advertisers, including functionalities like inventory creation and management, reporting, campaign creation, user management and more. We are looking for a Product designer to contribute to designing these dashboards that are used by the largest publishers in the world, and the largest brands!


What will you be doing in this role 👩‍💻

  • Gathering requirements from product and engineering teams
  • Participating in user research and usability testing
  • Building wireframes, prototypes, pixel perfect and intuitive designs
  • Designing and updating components in a design system
  • Designing icons and simple illustrations to express product's functionality
  • Delivering a feature specification with coverage of all edge-cases, empty and default states
  • Collaborating with engineers on the delivery of pixel-perfect interface


Key experience we’re looking for 💪

  • 4+ years of experience as Product Designer or UX/UI Designer
  • HTML/CSS skills are very nice to have
  • Ads or analytical background is a plus
  • Ability to contribute to whole product lifecycle
  • Strong attention to detail and bringing simple solutions to complex problems
  • PS: We're in ❤️ with Figma


Compensation & Benefits 💸

  • Very Competitive Salary
  • Exciting Career Growth in the Gaming Industry
  • Startup Office in Farringdon, London, UK
  • Pension Plan
  • Remote Working



Job Type
Full-time
Location
London, UK
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 28, 2021
