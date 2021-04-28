Product Designer
Who are we? 🚀
Admix is the leader and innovator when it comes to brand placements in the gaming industry. We connect some of the worlds’ leading game developers and premium advertising platforms, enabling game developers to monetize their content with interactive, programmatic brand placements. With the aim to be non-intrusive, tailored and auctioned in real-time, Admix has kickstarted the next revolution in advertising.
Founded in 2017, we’ve experienced exciting growth and our headcount currently sits at around 40 people. We’re looking for talented people to join our team who can provide value and help Admix enter into its next stages of success.
What will you be managing in this role 👩💻
- Gathering requirements from product and engineering teams
- Participating in user research and usability testing
- Building wireframes, prototypes, pixel perfect and intuitive designs
- Designing and updating components in a design system
- Designing icons and simple illustrations to express product's functionality
- Delivering a feature specification with coverage of all edge-cases, empty and default states
- Collaborating with engineers on the delivery of pixel-perfect interface
Key experience we’re looking for 💪
- 4+ years of experience as Product Designer or UX/UI Designer
- HTML/CSS skills are very nice to have
- Ads or analytical background is a plus
- Ability to contribute to whole product lifecycle
- Strong attention to detail and bringing simple solutions to complex problems
- PS: We're in 🥰 with Figma
Compensation & Benefits 💸
- Very Competitive Salary
- Exciting Career Growth in the Gaming and AdTech Industry
- Startup Office in Farringdon
- Pension Plan
- Remote Working