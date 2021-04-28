Job Details

Who are we? 🚀

Admix is the leader and innovator when it comes to brand placements in the gaming industry. We connect some of the worlds’ leading game developers and premium advertising platforms, enabling game developers to monetize their content with interactive, programmatic brand placements. With the aim to be non-intrusive, tailored and auctioned in real-time, Admix has kickstarted the next revolution in advertising.

Founded in 2017, we’ve experienced exciting growth and our headcount currently sits at around 40 people. We’re looking for talented people to join our team who can provide value and help Admix enter into its next stages of success.





What will you be managing in this role 👩‍💻

Gathering requirements from product and engineering teams

Participating in user research and usability testing

Building wireframes, prototypes, pixel perfect and intuitive designs

Designing and updating components in a design system

Designing icons and simple illustrations to express product's functionality

Delivering a feature specification with coverage of all edge-cases, empty and default states

Collaborating with engineers on the delivery of pixel-perfect interface

Key experience we’re looking for 💪

4+ years of experience as Product Designer or UX/UI Designer

HTML/CSS skills are very nice to have

Ads or analytical background is a plus

Ability to contribute to whole product lifecycle

Strong attention to detail and bringing simple solutions to complex problems

PS: We're in 🥰 with Figma

Compensation & Benefits 💸

Very Competitive Salary

Exciting Career Growth in the Gaming and AdTech Industry

Startup Office in Farringdon

Pension Plan

Remote Working



