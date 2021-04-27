Gift Site Needs Product-Personalization

Job Details

Overview

We are launching a new personalized gift eCommerce site (similar to markandgraham dot com and thingsremembered dot com, but with a more modern-leaning product focus and more unique personalization) focused on female/couple-oriented occasions (weddings, bridal showers, anniversaries, etc). We need personalized options (text, lockups, and monograms) designed and integrated with product photos so that customers can see a preview of their personalized gift. The ultimate goal of this project is to have a library of product templates where we can quickly choose the selected lockup, edit relevant text, and share a preview with the customer.





Scope of Work

You are to create “personalization preview” templates for 100+ product photos. For each product image, you’ll select and place a few personalization lockups with respectively styled text to serve as options in an editable template.





Given the # of products we are starting with, you must be able to work efficiently and be mindful of how much time can be allocated towards each personalization design.





We’ll share a curated collection of 15+ vector-based lockups and some fonts to use, but hope to see some artistic liberty outside these options (open to other lockups/ideas once you get a feel for the project).

Using your design sense, decide which lockup(s), fonts, and placement work best for the product and relevant gifting occasions.

We'd really like to separate ourselves by offering unique types/styles of personalization (interesting placement, font, sizing, etc) instead of the typical boring personalization options most sites/companies offer (very standard font choices, obvious placements, etc).

Each product should get 1-3 lockup options (depending on what works for each specific product).

Personalized text will be limited to names, initials, and dates e.g. anniversary dates.

Lockup selection or custom text/design will dictate what personalized text is needed i.e. monograms only need a single initial.

The lockup design and accompanying text need to be styled to simulate an engraving over the corresponding material (80% of products are wood, and 20% various materials of leather, plastic, marble, copper, etc).

Each lockup/text option should be on its own layer so visibility can be quickly toggled.

All text in the lockup should remain as editable text i.e. not flatted/outlined.

Templates should be created in Photoshop or Sketch (to be discussed before starting)

Most product images are clean, top-down, high quality renderings. Some product images show the product at different angles, requiring adjustments to personalization lockup perspective.

Each template should be saved in a shared Dropbox folder as the original file (Photoshop or Sketch)



