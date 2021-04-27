Motion Graphics Designer
The Daily Wire is looking for a Motion Graphics Designer to join our Design team! The Motion Graphics Designer will work alongside fellow Design team members, under the guidance and direction of the Post-Production Manager, to create visual effects and animations from the illustrations created for the videos that Daily Wire produces internally, as well as for those of the external clients we work with. Our ideal candidate has at least 3 years of previous experience as a professional Motion Graphics Designer experience, strong 2.5D animation skills, and has a strong instinct for creative and storytelling. If you feel you are the right fit for this position, we look forward to hearing from you!
PLEASE NOTE: SUBMITTING A REEL/PORTFOLIO IS REQUIRED FOR CONSIDERATION FOR THIS POSITION AND WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO CONSIDER APPLICANTS WHO DO NOT HAVE RELEVANT PREVIOUS PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE – THANK YOU!
Responsibilities:
- Create motion graphic design artwork for assigned video projects. Examples can be found here:
- Execute the creative vision of clients and Company executives on video and film
- Take input and direction from Supervisors; thrive on receiving creative and constructive feedback
- Routinely collaborate with fellow design team members and effectively communicate design ideas
- Manage projects from concept to completion
- Assist with the efforts of other Design, Production, and Post-Production team members
- Meet deadlines assigned by management
- Perform other duties as assigned
Experience & Requirements:
- Nashville-based position (not a remote position)
- 3+ years previous professional Animator experience
- 2.5D animation experience
- Cinema 4D and illustration experience a plus
- Proficiency in After Effects
- Experience with Creative Cloud including: Illustrator, Photoshop, and Premiere
- Strong graphic design, visual design, and typography skills
- Strong instinct for creative and storytelling
- Strong illustration and animation background
- Ability to take on delegated tasks with minimum supervision
- Strong organizational, communication, and time-management skills
- Ability to work under tight deadlines and sometimes stressful conditions
- Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Excels with creative freedom but can also take direction
- Excellent attention to detail
Reports to: Post-Production Manager & Director
Start date: Immediate
Employment type: Full-time; Exempt
Compensation: $60K - $72K
Benefits: Health insurance options (medical through Blue Cross Blue Shield; dental and vision through Guardian); Paid Time Off; 401k (5% match)
