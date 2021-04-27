Job Details

The Daily Wire is looking for a Motion Graphics Designer to join our Design team! The Motion Graphics Designer will work alongside fellow Design team members, under the guidance and direction of the Post-Production Manager, to create visual effects and animations from the illustrations created for the videos that Daily Wire produces internally, as well as for those of the external clients we work with. Our ideal candidate has at least 3 years of previous experience as a professional Motion Graphics Designer experience, strong 2.5D animation skills, and has a strong instinct for creative and storytelling. If you feel you are the right fit for this position, we look forward to hearing from you!





PLEASE NOTE: SUBMITTING A REEL/PORTFOLIO IS REQUIRED FOR CONSIDERATION FOR THIS POSITION AND WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO CONSIDER APPLICANTS WHO DO NOT HAVE RELEVANT PREVIOUS PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE – THANK YOU!

Responsibilities:

Create motion graphic design artwork for assigned video projects. Examples can be found here:

PragerU Example﻿

ADF Example﻿

Execute the creative vision of clients and Company executives on video and film

Take input and direction from Supervisors; thrive on receiving creative and constructive feedback

Routinely collaborate with fellow design team members and effectively communicate design ideas

Manage projects from concept to completion

Assist with the efforts of other Design, Production, and Post-Production team members

Meet deadlines assigned by management

Perform other duties as assigned

Experience & Requirements:

Nashville-based position (not a remote position)

3+ years previous professional Animator experience

2.5D animation experience

Cinema 4D and illustration experience a plus

Proficiency in After Effects

Experience with Creative Cloud including: Illustrator, Photoshop, and Premiere

Strong graphic design, visual design, and typography skills

Strong instinct for creative and storytelling

Strong illustration and animation background

Ability to take on delegated tasks with minimum supervision

Strong organizational, communication, and time-management skills

Ability to work under tight deadlines and sometimes stressful conditions

Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Excels with creative freedom but can also take direction

Excellent attention to detail

Reports to: Post-Production Manager & Director

Start date: Immediate

Employment type: Full-time; Exempt

Compensation: $60K - $72K

Benefits: Health insurance options (medical through Blue Cross Blue Shield; dental and vision through Guardian); Paid Time Off; 401k (5% match)

