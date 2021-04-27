Senior Interaction Designer - Contract

Job Details

Punchcut is looking for a Senior Interaction Designer to remotely join our team on a 60 - 90 day contract. You have at least 5 years of relevant design experience, including designing for mobile, voice, and emerging technologies and feel comfortable working in a fast-paced, collaborative, creative agency environment. You think in systems, not silos, and are proficient at designing cross-platform multi-modal experiences. Your solutions are insights-driven and you can articulate your design decisions clearly and persuasively.





RESPONSIBILITIES

Serve as Interaction Design Lead on client-facing projects and direct the work of Interaction Designers on your team

Apply user-centered design process to solve problems in contexts that have little precedence

Inspire teams with your vision for future user experiences

Uncover key user motivations, needs, tasks and expectations

Lead brainstorming and concepting sessions internally and with clients

Support lab-based and ethnographic user research and analysis activities

Develop user experience strategy, vision, and conceptual UX models

Develop use cases, personas, scenarios and storyboards, detailed specifications, and prototypes

Collaborate closely with visual designers, motion designers, user researchers, and other specialists





QUALIFICATIONS

5+ years designing effective interfaces for cross-platform experiences. Experience designing for voice, haptics, or XR is a plus.

Undergraduate degree in relevant field and/or equivalent work experience. Masters degree is a plus

Experience leading or supporting user research

Able to create clear, concise, innovative design solutions out of ambiguous requirements

Able to prototype in different fidelities from sketching to high-fidelity wireframes using tools or code

Strong interpersonal, communication and problem-solving skills

You take your work seriously, but you don't take yourself too seriously





WHY PUNCHCUT?

Punchcut is a human interface design and innovation company headquartered in San Francisco. For eighteen years, we've worked with the world's top companies to envision, design and launch connected products and services that engage customers and transform businesses.

We also love the diversity, challenge and satisfaction that come from our projects. Whether envisioning the next autonomous vehicle or working closely with engineers on next year’s hottest wearable, Punchcut designs the future.

Well, what are you waiting for? Come design the future of everything!





This position is located in San Francisco, CA. Punchcut is an Equal Opportunity Employer.