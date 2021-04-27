Magazine Art Director

Job Details

*Contract OR Employee (open to remote hire for the right candidate)

Duties/Responsibilities

Design 68-page Luckbox magazine cover-to-cover under the direction of the Publisher/Editorial Director. 10 issues/year, paced approximately 5-6 weeks apart.

Provide input, design direction and development of branding and marketing elements associated with the magazine

Evaluate, suggest and manage outside illustrators, photographers and stock agencies.

Conceptualize original and expressive ideas for cover artwork, commission artist if budget permits.

Coordinate with magazine editors and tastytrade design resources to ensure that art and layout design are appropriate for content

Coordinate with Managing Editor to ensure proper ad placement

Manage all production of finalized pages to export, send and approve pages with printer

Work directly with printer to ensure accuracy and quality standards are achieved

Compile, organize and prepare all finalized PDF files for digital edition





Job Qualifications

Editorial or publication design experience

At least 3 years of magazine layout experience

Expert knowledge of Adobe InDesign, InCopy, Dropbox and Acrobat; good working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Ability to work independently under firm deadlines. Typically, more than 80% of the 68-page magazine (approx. 50 pages of editorial) is designed in a span of 2 weeks

Good news judgement and interpretation of hierarchy





About Luckbox

The control freak’s guide to life, money and probability. Since its debut in April 2019, Luckbox has received a total of 14 editorial and design awards including being named Best New Magazine in 2019, and 2020. With each issue, an award-winning editorial team explores actionable insider investment ideas as well as trends in finance, music, fitness, gadgets, technology, wine, and spirits. The magazine is available in print (U.S and Canada) as well as globally via digital subscription formats at getluckbox.com.





About tastytrade

tastytrade is one of the fastest growing online financial media networks, currently producing eight hours of live, original programming each day to provide financial information, investment strategies and entertainment related to options trading and the stock market. tastytrade is also the parent company of luckbox, a monthly print and digital financial and cultural magazine, tastyworks, a retail trading platform for derivatives; The Small Exchange, an exchange that creates retail-accessible futures products; quiet foundation, a free investment advisory service; and dough, a content-filled, easy-to-use stock-trading app.



