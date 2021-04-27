In-House Marketing Designer

Job Details

As Molecula's Marketing Designer, you will create visual content that communicates our highly-technical messaging in a simplified, easy-to-understand manner while conveying our brand personality. You will develop and maintain a wide range of online and offline marketing materials. You will be the steward of our brand and be responsible for maintaining consistency and quality across website content, social content, and sales collateral.

Responsibilities Include:

Effectively communicate conceptual ideas and design rationale to an array of audiences such as executives, engineers, partners, and customers

Develop visual concepts for digital campaigns, presentations, and webpages (with potential future opportunity for print, and events-related design work), while adhering to direction outlined in creative briefs and religiously following the brand design guidelines

Enable others on the team (non-designers) to create on-brand assets by way of easy-to-follow toolkits, templates, etc.

Work independently, hold yourself to high standards, prioritize accordingly, and iterate quickly

Incorporate feedback and tactfully take/give direction





Job Qualifications:

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Design, related field, or equivalent practical experience

5+ years of experience as a designer or similar role

Must be a stickler for detail and have an eye for good design with a strong appreciation for consistency

Must be expert-level with Adobe Creative Suite products and be able to easily pick up new technologies

Preferred Qualifications

Experience collaborating closely with marketing, sales, engineering, and other cross-functional teams

Ability to create impactful infographics and custom illustrations

Creative approach and ability to turn ideas into richly functional and visually slick prototypes

Fluency with visual and interaction design tools

Ability to do end-to-end design from concept to launch and iterate through user research and validation

Excellent verbal, written, and visual communication skills and proven ability to present and clear design rationale

You share our values, and work in accordance with those values





Molecula is a radically new technology that makes big data instantly accessible at scale. It has the potential to deliver the future we all imagine when we think of "the future." Our vision is to unlock human potential through the power of real-time data. Our core technology is an enterprise feature store that solves today’s massive data readiness problem by giving companies access to big data faster than ever before to power cutting-edge technologies. We are a burgeoning startup with a passionate team of dedicated engineers, designers, and business experts determined to make a positive impact.

If you think you're a good fit for our team, we can't wait to hear from you.