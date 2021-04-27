Visual Designer
Visual designer
About us
We are a fast-growing, dynamic SaaS startup, with a rare, exciting opening on our Marketing Team. We are looking to hire a full-time visual designer who will be an integral part in helping shape and execute the marketing initiatives targeted to our clients, our partners and the EOS® community.
About the role
We are looking for a skilled visual designer to join our team. The perfect candidate is collaborative, hard working and creative in their approach. They have a “user-first” mentality in all they create. This opportunity will provide a chance to work with an incredibly friendly and collaborative team that offers possibilities to expand your creative problem-solving skills.
About you
- Has 3–5+ years experience in a visual design role or similar position
- Understands the importance of branding and the story behind a brand
- Understands the importance of user experience
- Design user-centered wireframes or screen mockups
- Knows how to create out of the box designs (able to bend our guidelines without breaking them)
- Critical thinker and creative problem solver
- Has knowledge of print and digital
- Including pre-press and print-ready production files
- Knows how to format digital assets
- Wordpress knowledge: knows how to go in and make changes in design and copy
- Ability to create awesome campaigns while following brand guidelines
- Loves clean aesthetics and white space
- Works well in fast-paced environments
- Juggle multiple projects while effectively managing timelines and expectations
- Strong communication skills
- You’re well-versed in current marketing trends (especially digital)
- You tend to be an early-adopter who isn’t intimidated by the latest tech
- You have no problem rolling up your sleeves to help out a colleague
- You use common sense and tenacity to find ways to win
- You’re a critical thinker who asks questions….specifically “why?”
- You’re not satisfied with the status quo—you aim to optimize
- You’re a lifelong learner always seeking to grow your skills and knowledge
- You’re equal parts analytical and creative; you’re able to expand on an idea and provide strategic insight
About the work
- Landing pages design using wordpress and Divi plugin
- UX/UI design and research
- Web design
- Email design
- Banner ad design and formatting
- Infographics
- Swag
- Design of trade show elements and experience (Booths, Flyers, Signs)
- Social media images
- Flyers
- Blog headers
- Whitepapers
- Sell sheets
You should know
- InDesign
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- Adobe XD
- Spark
- Wordpress
- Google Suite (Doc, Slides, Sheets)
- Microsoft Office
Nice to have
- HTML/CSS knowledge
- Experience editing videos (Adobe Premiere or After Effects)
- Familiar with Traction Tools, EOS or Great Game of Business
- Entrepreneurial background