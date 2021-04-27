Job Details

Visual designer

About us

We are a fast-growing, dynamic SaaS startup, with a rare, exciting opening on our Marketing Team. We are looking to hire a full-time visual designer who will be an integral part in helping shape and execute the marketing initiatives targeted to our clients, our partners and the EOS® community.

About the role

We are looking for a skilled visual designer to join our team. The perfect candidate is collaborative, hard working and creative in their approach. They have a “user-first” mentality in all they create. This opportunity will provide a chance to work with an incredibly friendly and collaborative team that offers possibilities to expand your creative problem-solving skills.

About you

Has 3–5+ years experience in a visual design role or similar position

Understands the importance of branding and the story behind a brand

Understands the importance of user experience

Design user-centered wireframes or screen mockups

Knows how to create out of the box designs (able to bend our guidelines without breaking them)

Critical thinker and creative problem solver

Has knowledge of print and digital

Including pre-press and print-ready production files

Knows how to format digital assets

Wordpress knowledge: knows how to go in and make changes in design and copy

Ability to create awesome campaigns while following brand guidelines

Loves clean aesthetics and white space

Works well in fast-paced environments

Juggle multiple projects while effectively managing timelines and expectations

Strong communication skills

You’re well-versed in current marketing trends (especially digital)

You tend to be an early-adopter who isn’t intimidated by the latest tech

You have no problem rolling up your sleeves to help out a colleague

You use common sense and tenacity to find ways to win

You’re a critical thinker who asks questions….specifically “why?”

You’re not satisfied with the status quo—you aim to optimize

You’re a lifelong learner always seeking to grow your skills and knowledge

You’re equal parts analytical and creative; you’re able to expand on an idea and provide strategic insight

About the work

Landing pages design using wordpress and Divi plugin

UX/UI design and research

Web design

Email design

Banner ad design and formatting

Infographics

Swag

Design of trade show elements and experience (Booths, Flyers, Signs)

Social media images

Flyers

Blog headers

Whitepapers

Sell sheets

You should know

InDesign

Photoshop

Illustrator

Adobe XD

Spark

Wordpress

Google Suite (Doc, Slides, Sheets)

Microsoft Office

Nice to have