About us

We are a fast-growing, dynamic SaaS startup, with a rare, exciting opening on our Marketing Team. We are looking to hire a full-time visual designer  who will be an integral part in helping shape and execute the marketing initiatives targeted to our clients, our partners and the EOS® community. 

About the role

We are looking for a skilled visual designer to join our team. The perfect candidate is collaborative, hard working and creative in their approach. They have a “user-first” mentality in all they create. This opportunity will provide a chance to work with an incredibly friendly and collaborative team that offers possibilities to expand your creative problem-solving skills.

About you

  • Has 3–5+ years experience in a visual design role or similar position
  • Understands the importance of branding and the story behind a brand
  • Understands the importance of user experience
  • Design user-centered wireframes or screen mockups
  • Knows how to create out of the box designs (able to bend our guidelines without breaking them) 
  • Critical thinker and creative problem solver
  • Has knowledge of print and digital
  • Including pre-press and print-ready production files
  • Knows how to format digital assets
  • Wordpress knowledge: knows how to go in and make changes in design and copy
  • Ability to create awesome campaigns while following brand guidelines 
  • Loves clean aesthetics and white space
  • Works well in fast-paced environments
  • Juggle multiple projects while effectively managing timelines and expectations
  • Strong communication skills
  • You’re well-versed in current marketing trends (especially digital)
  • You tend to be an early-adopter who isn’t intimidated by the latest tech
  • You have no problem rolling up your sleeves to help out a colleague
  • You use common sense and tenacity to find ways to win
  • You’re a critical thinker who asks questions….specifically “why?”
  • You’re not satisfied with the status quo—you aim to optimize
  • You’re a lifelong learner always seeking to grow your skills and knowledge
  • You’re equal parts analytical and creative; you’re able to expand on an idea and provide strategic insight

About the work

  • Landing pages design using wordpress and Divi plugin
  • UX/UI design and research
  • Web design 
  • Email design
  • Banner ad design and formatting
  • Infographics
  • Swag
  • Design of trade show elements and experience (Booths, Flyers, Signs)
  • Social media images
  • Flyers
  • Blog headers
  • Whitepapers
  • Sell sheets

You should know

  • InDesign
  • Photoshop
  • Illustrator
  • Adobe XD
  • Spark
  • Wordpress
  • Google Suite (Doc, Slides, Sheets)
  • Microsoft Office

Nice to have

  • HTML/CSS knowledge
  • Experience editing videos (Adobe Premiere or After Effects)
  • Familiar with Traction Tools, EOS or Great Game of Business
  • Entrepreneurial background
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 27, 2021
