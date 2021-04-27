Senior UI Designer

Job Details

If you’re an experienced visual designer with a clean & modern aesthetic looking to make the web a better place, we’re now hiring!

There has never been a better time to join our team at Cleveland Clinic. This is a time of unprecedented growth, with big projects on the horizon that will enhance our website and improve patient experience. We are in the midst of adding a ton of new talent to our marketing team to support these exciting projects and goals. Cleveland Clinic is an international healthcare system, ranked #2 in the world by Newsweek. If you're passionate about health, science, research, non-profits or just about helping people — this is an excellent opportunity for you.

Currently this role is allowed to work from home, but we are looking for candidates who live in (or would move to) Cleveland.

Develops visual design concepts for Cleveland Clinic’s website and digital properties with a focus on intuitive user experiences. Works closely with various teams including web development, product management, editorial, SEO, UX and project stakeholders to understand UI design requirements on a variety of projects. Delivers clear and detailed handoffs to ensure accurate development. Collaborates closely with developers throughout the development phase to ensure quality deliverables.

Responsibilities:

Develops visual design concepts for Cleveland Clinic’s website and digital properties.

Collaborates with various teams including web development, product management, editorial, SEO, UX and project stakeholders to understand user interface design requirements on a variety of projects.

Translates complex project requirements into thoughtful visual designs that lead to intuitive user experiences.

Works within the Cleveland Clinic brand to continuously improve user experiences.

Proactively innovates and makes recommendations on how to best visually communicate to various audiences.

Understands and ensures accessible design solutions, with an attention to site performance.

Communicates design processes, ideas, and solutions to colleagues and project stakeholders.

Delivers clear and detailed handoffs to ensure accurate development.

Collaborates closely with developers throughout the development phase to ensure quality deliverables.

Develops interactive prototypes as needed.

Provides mentorship within the design team as needed.

Ensures project timeliness, quality and client satisfaction.

Manages project workload.

Other duties as assigned.

Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design, Visual Design, Interaction Design or a related field.

Complexity of Work:

Frequent exercise of independent judgment and initiative required.

Flexibility and willingness to move from idea to execution quickly.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to interact with a wide range of peers and clients.

Strong attention to detail, critical thinking skills and solid troubleshooting ability.

Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Proficiency in current professional software, such as Adobe Creative Suite, is required.

Proficiency in current UI design software.

Intermediate knowledge of HTML and CSS.

Work Experience: