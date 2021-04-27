Job Details

WDG is a full-service digital agency based just outside of Washington, DC in Arlington, VA. We plan, design, and build websites for a wide range of clients ranging from nonprofits, foundations, higher education, and B2B. We take great pride in the service we provide and the products we create.

We are looking for a detail-driven Senior UI Designer with a proven track record of designing intuitive, aesthetically-vibrant, and accessible websites. At WDG, we work on projects large and small. There are projects that allow for plenty of ideation, exploration, and creativity. There are also projects that require us to buckle up, and execute on brand, strategy, timeline, and budget. You’re a professional and you know how to strike the right balance. We work on large, and often complex websites. Your ability to execute strategic as well as creative direction will be paramount. You’re able to design entire UI ecosystems in an elegant manner while working on multiple projects at any given time.

You’re a critical and conceptual thinker; a UX problem-solver who can participate in an active brainstorm, think on the fly, take direction, and spin up ideas.

You’re able to present and communicate your ideas, suggestions, options, and concepts to the team client in an intelligent, persuasive, confident, and empathetic manner. You don’t shy away from reviewing research and leveraging that data to create meaningful UI solutions that help achieve user needs, solve for complicated content relationships, and map towards client goals.

You know how to prototype your ideas, communicate to developers, and are a proactive communicator who strives for quality of the product. Knowledge of Figma and motion graphics are a big plus. You likely have agency experience, though this is not required. You are willing to learn, ready to teach, and passionate about using your design chops to communicate big ideas. If this sounds like you, drop us a line.