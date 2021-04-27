Job Details

BrainPOP is an online K-12 educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. Proven to raise academic achievement, BrainPOP has been a trusted resource to more than six million educators, and engages the hearts and challenged the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide.

We’re seeking a Senior Product Designer to join our Science squad. As a Senior Product Designer, you will lead the design vision and execution for our new Science product as a partner with product management. Your audience will be students, teachers, and school leaders. You’ll work closely with designers, product managers, content designers, user and data researchers, and engineers to deliver science learning and management solutions.

This position requires that you have experience in shipping complex products and features as a member of software development teams. We’re looking for portfolios that tell great data-driven stories about how you’ve worked to identify real user problems, and improved the user experience in a meaningful way.

This is not an entry level, post-bootcamp position. We can only accept applications with portfolios. Please provide your portfolio password in your cover letter or resume. Thank you!

In this role, you will:

Lead the design solution for product areas within the Science product

Create design plans and goals to support the squad’s sprint goals

Design based on insights from data and research, industry best practices, understanding of business goals, while advocating for the best user experience

Understand how product verticals integrate into, and influence the greater product ecosystem

Investigate and define problem areas. Help clarify and prioritize requirements

Execute research (discovery, exploratory) as needed

Validate assumptions by testing and using metrics to define success

Design and create lightweight prototypes for testing user research questions

Produce clear, robust, timely artifacts (wireframes, diagrams, flowcharts) to outline functional specifications and reasoning behind design choices

Design high-fidelity screens and user interactions, specifications, accessibility affordances, and work with frontend developer to experiment with the design

Design with accessibility and inclusion in mind

Synthesize feedback from multiple sources and find a path forward

Develop and clearly communicate your design process and the basis for your decisions

Contribute to our evolving Design System

You Are:

Self-directed and know when to embrace ambiguity – you may not know the answers, but will try and figure it out, even if it means failing or asking for help

Highly generative with solutions and next steps, proportionate to investigating questions and unknowns

Well-practiced in communicating and collaborating to find the right answers to the right problems

Comfortable with clearly explaining the rationale behind your design choices

A designer who leverages an architectural mindset

A proactive planner, facilitator, propeller of discussions and working sessions

A seasoned thought-partner with product managers and developers

An articulate communicator with strong writing skills

An advocate for accessibility and inclusion

Passionate about learning and always seek opportunities to expand your knowledge

Data and insights-driven. You’re not afraid to ask “why” and to provide a solution. You take smart risks and champion new ideas.

On Your Resume:

5+ years of experience as a designer in an individual contributor role

Excellent portfolio demonstrating that you’ve shipped solutions that have contributed to increased engagement, retention, and task success

Experience working with applications like Google Analytics, and success metric frameworks

Hands-on experience working end-to-end in the product development process, from Discovery to Delivery

Experience using data to understand the impact of your design decisions

Experience running qualitative user research and usability studies

Experience working in an engineering-focused organization

Bachelor Degree in Design, HCI, Interaction Design or equivalent Design degree, or equivalent industry experience

Proficiency with current design tools like Sketch, Abstract, Figma

Basic understanding of front-end UI development technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JavaScript libraries





Life at BrainPOP

Our commitment to supporting and empowering teachers and students is reflected in our dedication to enhancing the lives of our employees—in and out of the office.

Our team is made up of educators, data scientists, published authors, engineers, artists, bakers, film buffs, cyclists, dual-citizens, and so much more. We value collaboration and learning from multiple perspectives.

Besides offering a comprehensive benefits package and putting an emphasis on work-life balance, we make it a point to integrate fun and play into the workplace.

We offer:

Monthly Wellness Activities

Catered Wednesday community lunches

401K with a company match

Local Fitness Studio Partnerships

Learning & Development Opportunities

Seasonal In-Office Activities

Friends & Family BrainPOP Subscriptions

What we do today directly impacts how teachers teach, and students learn. We continue to be inspired because we can see the difference we’re making and we’re proud to be a creative, collaborative, always-teaching and always-learning community.

We believe that a diverse organization is a more effective organization. BrainPOP is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Due to COVID-19, all BrainPOP employees will be working remotely through July 2021.