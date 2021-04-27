Associate Director of Product Design
BrainPOP is an online K-12 educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. Proven to raise academic achievement, BrainPOP has been a trusted resource to more than six million educators, and engages the hearts and challenges the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide
We’re seeking an Associate Director of Product Design to join our Product Design team. As an associate director, you’ll develop and implement strategies to foster high-quality user experiences and happy, healthy designers. You will work closely with the VP of Product Design to drive design direction on either our product platform or vertical product lines. To promote scalability and unification, you will co-lead our design system with Engineering.
We need someone who gravitates team members through a shared understanding of business goals and design principles, with an eye towards outcomes. You will inspire us to push the boundaries of what’s possible, and encourage resourcefulness. You possess a clear vision of the future of experiences and pursue forward-thinking design.
In this role, you will:
- Co-drive the design vision and strategy for our product platform or vertical products with the VP of Product Design
- Manage 2-3 designers towards successful growth and development
- Coach designers to lead by sharing their points of view and taking ownership
- Collaborate with User Research, Data Science, Learning Design, Product Management, Marketing, Sales, and senior leadership to balance human-centered design with business goals
- Foster a culture of open dialog and design thinking grounded in research
- Work to deliver an experience vision and develop a plan to iteratively actualize a larger vision over time.
You Are
- Experienced in managing designers through successful pathways and roadblocks
- A nurturer of design excellence through clear feedback, modeling, guidance
- A systems thinker with a deep understanding of the product development process
- Practiced in leveraging UX design methodologies to solve problems
- Practiced in using a strong visual eye to evolve brand expression through product design work
- Comfortable with ambiguity, constraints, and are graceful under pressure
- An articulate communicator with strong writing skills
- Understanding of diverse and inclusive hiring practices
On Your Resume
- 8+ years in Product Design and/or UX Design and 2+ years experience recruiting, hiring, and retaining design teams
- A strong portfolio that demonstrates high-level understanding of complex user experiences. Your portfolio demonstrates product/application/service/ecommerce design v. marketing, one-off app designs.
- Case studies that demonstrate how you improved design operations, designer happiness
- Strong understanding of the technology behind software development, and how it can liberate or limit design
- Strong ability to accelerate team efficiency by improving processes and workflows within the design team and cross-functional teams
- Application of inclusive and accessible design principles
- Highly recommended: experience with designing for kids
- Proven track record of being able to balance ambiguity, sprint cycles, business awareness, technology, organizational agility, research and data insights, and high design quality
- Extensive and relevant work experience leading and growing a high-performing product design team, as part of a product-oriented software company
- Extensive experience with prototyping to explore and convey design solutions
- Experience with collaborating with diverse teams in a dynamic, rapid growth environment
- Demonstrated leadership experience closely partnering with product managers to develop the strategy and rationale for features
Life at BrainPOP
Our commitment to supporting and empowering teachers and students is reflected in our dedication to enhancing the lives of our employees—in and out of the office.
Our team is made up of educators, data scientists, published authors, engineers, artists, bakers, film buffs, cyclists, dual-citizens, and so much more. We value collaboration and learning from multiple perspectives.
Besides offering a comprehensive benefits package and putting an emphasis on work-life balance, we make it a point to integrate fun and play into the workplace.
We offer:
- Monthly Wellness Activities
- Catered Wednesday community lunches
- 401K with a company match
- Local Fitness Studio Partnerships
- Learning & Development Opportunities
- Seasonal In-Office Activities
- Friends & Family BrainPOP Subscriptions
What we do today directly impacts how teachers teach, and students learn. We continue to be inspired because we can see the difference we’re making and we’re proud to be a creative, collaborative, always-teaching and always-learning community.
We believe that a diverse organization is a more effective organization. BrainPOP is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.
Due to COVID-19, all BrainPOP employees will be working remotely through July 2021.