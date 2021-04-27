Job Details

BrainPOP is an online K-12 educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. Proven to raise academic achievement, BrainPOP has been a trusted resource to more than six million educators, and engages the hearts and challenges the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide





We’re seeking an Associate Director of Product Design to join our Product Design team. As an associate director, you’ll develop and implement strategies to foster high-quality user experiences and happy, healthy designers. You will work closely with the VP of Product Design to drive design direction on either our product platform or vertical product lines. To promote scalability and unification, you will co-lead our design system with Engineering.





We need someone who gravitates team members through a shared understanding of business goals and design principles, with an eye towards outcomes. You will inspire us to push the boundaries of what’s possible, and encourage resourcefulness. You possess a clear vision of the future of experiences and pursue forward-thinking design.





In this role, you will:

Co-drive the design vision and strategy for our product platform or vertical products with the VP of Product Design

Manage 2-3 designers towards successful growth and development

Coach designers to lead by sharing their points of view and taking ownership

Collaborate with User Research, Data Science, Learning Design, Product Management, Marketing, Sales, and senior leadership to balance human-centered design with business goals

Foster a culture of open dialog and design thinking grounded in research

Work to deliver an experience vision and develop a plan to iteratively actualize a larger vision over time.

You Are

Experienced in managing designers through successful pathways and roadblocks

A nurturer of design excellence through clear feedback, modeling, guidance

A systems thinker with a deep understanding of the product development process

Practiced in leveraging UX design methodologies to solve problems

Practiced in using a strong visual eye to evolve brand expression through product design work

Comfortable with ambiguity, constraints, and are graceful under pressure

An articulate communicator with strong writing skills

Understanding of diverse and inclusive hiring practices





On Your Resume

8+ years in Product Design and/or UX Design and 2+ years experience recruiting, hiring, and retaining design teams

A strong portfolio that demonstrates high-level understanding of complex user experiences. Your portfolio demonstrates product/application/service/ecommerce design v. marketing, one-off app designs.

Case studies that demonstrate how you improved design operations, designer happiness

Strong understanding of the technology behind software development, and how it can liberate or limit design

Strong ability to accelerate team efficiency by improving processes and workflows within the design team and cross-functional teams

Application of inclusive and accessible design principles

Highly recommended: experience with designing for kids

Proven track record of being able to balance ambiguity, sprint cycles, business awareness, technology, organizational agility, research and data insights, and high design quality

Extensive and relevant work experience leading and growing a high-performing product design team, as part of a product-oriented software company

Extensive experience with prototyping to explore and convey design solutions

Experience with collaborating with diverse teams in a dynamic, rapid growth environment

Demonstrated leadership experience closely partnering with product managers to develop the strategy and rationale for features





Life at BrainPOP

Our commitment to supporting and empowering teachers and students is reflected in our dedication to enhancing the lives of our employees—in and out of the office.

Our team is made up of educators, data scientists, published authors, engineers, artists, bakers, film buffs, cyclists, dual-citizens, and so much more. We value collaboration and learning from multiple perspectives.

Besides offering a comprehensive benefits package and putting an emphasis on work-life balance, we make it a point to integrate fun and play into the workplace.

We offer:

Monthly Wellness Activities

Catered Wednesday community lunches

401K with a company match

Local Fitness Studio Partnerships

Learning & Development Opportunities

Seasonal In-Office Activities

Friends & Family BrainPOP Subscriptions

What we do today directly impacts how teachers teach, and students learn. We continue to be inspired because we can see the difference we’re making and we’re proud to be a creative, collaborative, always-teaching and always-learning community.

We believe that a diverse organization is a more effective organization. BrainPOP is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Due to COVID-19, all BrainPOP employees will be working remotely through July 2021.