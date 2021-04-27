All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Copy

About VORTO

We are building software which enables businesses to be more economically and environmentally sustainable by digitally transforming the supply chain.

This opportunity is available remote or in our Head Office in Denver, CO.

About the Role

We are looking for our first dedicated design hire to help Vorto bring AI to supply chains in the world’s largest companies. You’ll work with our product and engineering team to design interfaces that simplify complex business problems to a degree where adoption is effortless. Our product is sui generis, and as such requires our users to adopt new ways of thinking about procurement and logistics due to the level of automation we are bringing to the space.

Responsibilities

  • Partner with our CPO to define and solve the highest impact problems for our customers
  • Immerse yourself in the business & company strategy to understand our biggest opportunities for growth
  • Deeply understand a complex problem space and find simple, powerful solutions that use AI to minimize user interaction
  • Combine user experience with strategic, operational, and engineering concerns to design holistic solutions

Requirements

  • You value being part of an extremely fast paced team and use your role to constantly accelerate team velocity
  • You have 5+ years designing software at a product-driven company
  • You have designed customer facing, enterprise products
  • You have a portfolio showing your work, passions, process, and impact
  • You have strong analytical reasoning abilities, and can quickly decompose a problem to its fundamentals
  • You like solving complex, multi-faceted problems and enjoy exploring the ambiguity inherent to defining a new product category
  • You like shipping, and are willing to make hard tradeoffs in order to get features in the hands of customers
  • You’re a self-starter, who can proactively identify strategic opportunities for impact even when they’re not assigned to you
  • You enjoy collaboration, feedback, and iteration. You can explain the reasoning behind your design decisions and opinions
  • You’re comfortable in a high-growth startup, can balance many simultaneous projects, and thrive in fast-paced environments

Benefits

At VORTO we are committed to developing our employees and providing them exciting opportunities to grow and prosper in their careers. We encourage you to visit our careers page and read this blog post to learn more about our culture.

We offer a competitive benefits package as well as numerous additional perks including:

  • Competitive compensation package
  • Health, Dental and Vision Insurance
  • 401k with matching
  • Company paid life and short-term disability insurance
  • Company paid parking or transit pass
  • Modern office space in downtown Denver
  • Daily coffee, tea, drinks & snacks
  • Team happy hours

VORTO is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Disclaimer: This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee. Other duties, responsibilities and activities may change or be assigned.

Apply for this position
Vorto
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Denver, Colorado 80202
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Apr 27, 2021
You might also like
  1. Product Design Jobs in Denver
  2. Product Design Jobs in Colorado
  3. Mobile Design Jobs in Denver
  4. Mobile Design Jobs in Colorado
  5. Product Design Jobs
  6. Mobile Design Jobs
  7. Remote Product Design Design Jobs
  8. Remote Mobile Design Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Product Designers in Denver
  2. Search Product Designers in Colorado
  3. Search Mobile Designers in Denver
  4. Search Mobile Designers in Colorado
  5. Search Product Designers
  6. Search Mobile Designers
  7. Search Remote Product Designers
  8. Search Remote Mobile Designers
Apply for this position