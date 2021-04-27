Senior Product Designer
About VORTO
We are building software which enables businesses to be more economically and environmentally sustainable by digitally transforming the supply chain.
This opportunity is available remote or in our Head Office in Denver, CO.
About the Role
We are looking for our first dedicated design hire to help Vorto bring AI to supply chains in the world’s largest companies. You’ll work with our product and engineering team to design interfaces that simplify complex business problems to a degree where adoption is effortless. Our product is sui generis, and as such requires our users to adopt new ways of thinking about procurement and logistics due to the level of automation we are bringing to the space.
Responsibilities
- Partner with our CPO to define and solve the highest impact problems for our customers
- Immerse yourself in the business & company strategy to understand our biggest opportunities for growth
- Deeply understand a complex problem space and find simple, powerful solutions that use AI to minimize user interaction
- Combine user experience with strategic, operational, and engineering concerns to design holistic solutions
Requirements
- You value being part of an extremely fast paced team and use your role to constantly accelerate team velocity
- You have 5+ years designing software at a product-driven company
- You have designed customer facing, enterprise products
- You have a portfolio showing your work, passions, process, and impact
- You have strong analytical reasoning abilities, and can quickly decompose a problem to its fundamentals
- You like solving complex, multi-faceted problems and enjoy exploring the ambiguity inherent to defining a new product category
- You like shipping, and are willing to make hard tradeoffs in order to get features in the hands of customers
- You’re a self-starter, who can proactively identify strategic opportunities for impact even when they’re not assigned to you
- You enjoy collaboration, feedback, and iteration. You can explain the reasoning behind your design decisions and opinions
- You’re comfortable in a high-growth startup, can balance many simultaneous projects, and thrive in fast-paced environments
Benefits
At VORTO we are committed to developing our employees and providing them exciting opportunities to grow and prosper in their careers. We encourage you to visit our careers page and read this blog post to learn more about our culture.
We offer a competitive benefits package as well as numerous additional perks including:
- Competitive compensation package
- Health, Dental and Vision Insurance
- 401k with matching
- Company paid life and short-term disability insurance
- Company paid parking or transit pass
- Modern office space in downtown Denver
- Daily coffee, tea, drinks & snacks
- Team happy hours
VORTO is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Disclaimer: This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee. Other duties, responsibilities and activities may change or be assigned.