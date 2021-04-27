Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About VORTO

We are building software which enables businesses to be more economically and environmentally sustainable by digitally transforming the supply chain.

This opportunity is available remote or in our Head Office in Denver, CO.

About the Role

We are looking for our first dedicated design hire to help Vorto bring AI to supply chains in the world’s largest companies. You’ll work with our product and engineering team to design interfaces that simplify complex business problems to a degree where adoption is effortless. Our product is sui generis, and as such requires our users to adopt new ways of thinking about procurement and logistics due to the level of automation we are bringing to the space.

Responsibilities

Partner with our CPO to define and solve the highest impact problems for our customers

Immerse yourself in the business & company strategy to understand our biggest opportunities for growth

Deeply understand a complex problem space and find simple, powerful solutions that use AI to minimize user interaction

Combine user experience with strategic, operational, and engineering concerns to design holistic solutions

Requirements

You value being part of an extremely fast paced team and use your role to constantly accelerate team velocity

You have 5+ years designing software at a product-driven company

You have designed customer facing, enterprise products

You have a portfolio showing your work, passions, process, and impact

You have strong analytical reasoning abilities, and can quickly decompose a problem to its fundamentals

You like solving complex, multi-faceted problems and enjoy exploring the ambiguity inherent to defining a new product category

You like shipping, and are willing to make hard tradeoffs in order to get features in the hands of customers

You’re a self-starter, who can proactively identify strategic opportunities for impact even when they’re not assigned to you

You enjoy collaboration, feedback, and iteration. You can explain the reasoning behind your design decisions and opinions

You’re comfortable in a high-growth startup, can balance many simultaneous projects, and thrive in fast-paced environments

Benefits

At VORTO we are committed to developing our employees and providing them exciting opportunities to grow and prosper in their careers. We encourage you to visit our careers page and read this blog post to learn more about our culture.

We offer a competitive benefits package as well as numerous additional perks including:

Competitive compensation package

Health, Dental and Vision Insurance

401k with matching

Company paid life and short-term disability insurance

Company paid parking or transit pass

Modern office space in downtown Denver

Daily coffee, tea, drinks & snacks

Team happy hours

