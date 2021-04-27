Job Details

The Center for Responsive Politics (CRP), which runs the website Opensecrets.org and is the nation's premier research group tracking money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy seeks a talented front end designer looking for a Front-End Designer who is motivated to combine the art of design with the art of programming. This person will translate UI/UX design requirements into html/css along with working with many of our other software products. This person will work with our Ruby and Python developers and bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides and defining how the application looks as well as how it works.

Responsibilities

Develop new user-facing features

Build reusable code and libraries for future use

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Ensure graphics and interfaces adhere to usability best practices

Skills And Qualifications

Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3

Advanced knowledge of image authoring tools such as Illustrator and Photoshop and familiarity with Figma

Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS

Good understanding of design principles and usability

Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Basic understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX



