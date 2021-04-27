Designer (Product/Brand/Communications)

Job Details

The role in Fyma gives potential candidates to build the product and brand from an early stage, allowing them to affect the whole product development and company perception. The assignments include designing and testing Fyma’s user UI/UX and continued work on brand and communications. As it is a start-up role, the designers’ tasks can vary, for example:

Figuring out a visual language for our marketing efforts.

Supporting us in putting together the best decks possible for fundraising and sales.

User interface designs for new products and client flows.

Updating and nurturing the Fyma brand as the company grows.

So there is a lot of different applications for the visual world the design team creates. What we offer:

Option package with an excellent salary.

Be part of an ambitious and nurturing environment that really cares about the people.

Individual and flexible approach to your work time.

International work environment, international client base.

Stebby support.

Tallinn office in new and cozy Veerenni 38 building, including parking space if needed.

Tartu office in Delta house.

You can work remotely as much as you need.

Required competencies:

Good communication skills in English.

Previous work experience in a start-up or similar fast-growing environment.

Experience with product design.

Experience with branding.

There will be a paid test task as part of the application process.

Leave us a message with your portfolio, and we will get in touch with you as fast as we can.

Käthlin Kondike

kathlin.kondike@fyma.ai

0037253909333