Job Details

The Role

AceUp is seeking an experienced and creative mobile-first UI/UX Product Designer who will serve as the ultimate advocate for AceUp’s users. In this role, you will define, create, and iterate on engaging a cohesive mobile (iOS & Android) and web experiences that delight our users and support our business objectives. You will deliver detailed specs, standards, process flows, wireframes, and prototypes with precision and attention to detail, and lead projects from conceptualization to release. Because we are at the early stage of transitioning from a web-first to mobile product development, you will have instrumental input in the complete UI/UX of our mobile app.

Come prepared for a highly collaborative and fast-paced creative environment! You will report directly to the Chief Product Officer and work regularly with UX, Design, Product, and Engineering members as well as external department stakeholders.

Who we are

AceUp deploys executive leadership one-on-one, group, and peer coaching at scale within organizations that want to help their employees unleash their maximum potential. Our customers include fast growing mid-market and large enterprises that are looking for the most effective ways to grow their leaders and prepare their workforce for the shifting professional landscape.

We are a startup full of passionate, dedicated, and supportive individuals that believe in helping each other achieve our maximum potential. We are extremely proud to have been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020 for the work we are doing and actively building a team of highly talented people who each bring their own strengths, skills, and perspectives to our fast-growing company.

Who you are

The ideal candidate has strong experience in the design of large-scale, complex enterprise mobile and web platforms, is inquisitive, iterates quickly in an agile environment, and is comfortable leading design on projects both as a single contributor and in collaboration with other designers. You are motivated and enthusiastic about creating design solutions to user and business problems.

Each member of our Product & Design team is a motivated self-starter, empowered to own problems, drive solutions, has strong ownership of projects, and is accountable to AceUp’s business goals. Creative, yet well thought out approaches to tackling problems and creating solutions is how our team rolls. We are looking for an organized, positive, and collaborative individual who is excited to work with various different teams. If this sounds like you, we want to talk to you!

What you will do

Collaborate closely with stakeholders to solve complex problems, humanize product ideas, drive the end-to-end design process to develop these ideas into modern, simple and intuitive mobile and web designs and features across the AceUp user journey

Design product concepts that balance vision, craft, speed, and business needs

Craft every detail of product features and iterative updates, from idea to UX to detailed mocks/specs of final designs that allow engineers to build accurately

Run projects end to end with engineers to drive your vision to the finish line and ensure a high-quality implementation and user experience

Design navigation flows and prototype new user experiences based on product requirements that are simple, clean, and intuitive for our react-native mobile platform

Maintain awareness of, document, and report on industry trends and/or mobile-specific requirements

Requirements

5+ years of work experience designing and shipping products across iOS and Android apps

A strong portfolio with interaction and visual design, ideation, and examples of mobile and web projects that you have brought from concept to Engineering hand-off

Experience with cross-functional collaboration between Research, Design, Product, Engineering, and other external stakeholders to create valuable features and engaging experiences

Ability to grasp and refine highly complex problems and translate them into clean, focused, understandable solutions, while incorporating typography, consistency, color, and subtle details. You care about the business needs, implications, and practicality of your designs.

Strong command of visual design and information architecture with a mind for simplicity and deep knowledge of modern mobile UI/UX patterns

Understanding of user-centered design thinking and integrating products/services across a multi-device platform (Thinking in terms of design systems, not just screens)

Hands-on experience creating wireframes, prototypes, storyboards, user flows, etc

Experience using tools such as Photoshop, Sketch, Illustrator, Adobe XD, InVision, Anima

Ability to cleanly organize and document design process and highly organized with file management

Ability to work independently, while escalating issues as necessary

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently

Previous experience with fast-paced startup environments where tradeoffs in speed and quality are everyday rituals is preferred

Exemplifies integrity, compassion, and drive for excellence

Full-time position working from our office in Downtown Boston, COVID policy applies, Remotely options provided

Bonus

BA/BS degree in Design (e.g., interaction, graphic, visual communications, product, etc.)

Fluency in best practices for mobile and tablet design, accessibility standards, and human factor standards, as well as working knowledge of usability principles and techniques

Experience leading user research studies first-hand or with the support of UX researcher(s)

You have cross-platform design experiences (Web, Android, iOS)

Experience working in an agile/scrum development process

What we offer

Salary range $85-115K based on experience

4 weeks of PTO + 12 office holidays

Comprehensive Health benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision 100% covered

Unlimited company-sponsored one-on-one executive leadership coaching

An exciting and positive work environment where you are encouraged to develop and thrive





AceUp is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, seeking to create a welcoming and diverse environment.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.











