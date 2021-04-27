UI Designer

Job Details

The Role

﻿AceUp is seeking an experienced and creative user interface designer to create incredible UI experiences. You will be responsible for creating industry leading and trend setting clean and beautiful graphics for digital experiences on mobile platforms and the web. As AceUp’s User Interface Designer, you will report directly to the Chief Product Officer.

You will work with UXR specialists, product managers, and interaction designers to develop intuitive and engaging experiences. You will spend the majority of your time creating and following a design language at every touch point with the user. We are looking for an extremely detail oriented and collaborative individual. You must also be positive, passionate and compassionate to ensure that requirements are turned into user delights. The ideal candidate will have a strong experience, be inquisitive, and iterate quickly. Creative, yet organized approach to tackling problems and creating solutions.

Who we are

AceUp deploys executive leadership one-on-one, group, and peer coaching at scale within organizations that want to help their employees unleash their maximum potential. Our customers include fast growing mid-market and large enterprises that are looking for the most effective ways to grow their leaders and prepare their workforce for the shifting professional landscape.

We are a startup full of passionate, dedicated, and supportive individuals that believe in helping each other achieve our maximum potential. We are extremely proud to have been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2020 for the work we are doing and actively building a team of highly talented people who each bring their own strengths, skills, and perspectives to our fast-growing company.

Who you are

The ideal candidate is experienced in the design of large-scale, complex enterprise software platforms, and comfortable leading design on projects, both as a single contributor and in collaboration with other designers. You are someone with experience working in a fast paced agile environment. You are motivated and enthusiastic about leading the design work. Effective on deliverables and having strong ownership are important for the success of this job.

What you will do

Create UI and visual designs for iOS, Android, and web interfaces

Conceptualize, create, and develop new interfaces involving typography, information architecture, and visual design ranging in levels of sophistication, complexity, and/or breadth of scope, while applying knowledge of user interface principles

Create overall concepts for the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers

Develop, implement, and follow design practices to ensure a repeatable and high-standard experience across multiple platforms occurs

Support and work closely with interaction designers, UX researchers and developers

Lead and champion good design practices for source files, flowchart, and assets

Maintain awareness of and document and report on industry trends and or platform specific requirements

Must develop and deliver products and services that are clean and seamless as well as make users say “wow” when necessary

Account for and track the human-computer interaction (HCI) element of a design

Work daily in Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, Sketch, Anima, or After Effects to support asset creation and clean hand off to developers

Requirements

3+ years of work experience in visual design for mobile and web interfaces

Proven experience in UI design with a portfolio of sample projects

Hands-on experience creating wireframes, hi-fi mockups, prototypes, storyboards, user flows, etc

Experience using tools such as Photoshop, Sketch, Illustrator, Adobe XD, InVision, Anima

Highly proficient in typography, spacing, art and color theory

Ability to cleanly organize and document design process and highly organized with file management

Understanding of best practices including accessibility standards and human factor standards

Ability to work independently, while escalating issues as necessary

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces

Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize data for the best possible outcome

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently

Previous experience with fast-paced startup environments preferred

Exemplifies integrity, compassion, and drive for excellence

Full-time position working from our office in Downtown Boston, COVID policy applies, Remotely options provided (East Coast USA only)

Bonus

Bachelor’s degree in Visual Design, user interface design, graphic design, web design or other related field

Understanding of basic front-end languages: HTML5, CSS3 Javascript

Experience working in an agile/scrum development process

What we offer

Salary range $70-85K based on experience

4 weeks of PTO + 12 office holidays

Comprehensive Health benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision

Company-sponsored one-on-one executive coaching

An exciting and positive work environment where you are encouraged to develop and thrive





AceUp is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, seeking to create a welcoming and diverse environment.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.