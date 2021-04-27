Job Details

About Paul Reed Smith Guitars: Located in Stevensville, Maryland, Paul Reed Smith Guitars is one of the world's premier guitar and amplifier manufacturers. Since our humble beginnings in 1985, PRS Guitars has always strived to create the highest quality instruments possible. Guitar and amplifier building are very personal things here, as most of us are dedicated players, refining our craft as builders, musicians, and artists of all kinds. Our deep commitment to the craft and our culture of quality are what drives PRS in the workplace and the marketplace.

We are a unique bunch with passion, deeply-rooted culture, and ever maturing understanding of the instrument, so if you are looking for an exciting career opportunity within a fast-paced and dynamic organization, PRS could be a great fit for you. Being located on Kent Island gives us the best of both worlds within Maryland.

Description of the Videographer: PRS is seeking a Videographer to join our Stevensville, MD based team. In this role you'll work with our creative team (Director of Marketing, Creative Manager, Art Director, Senior Videographer & Designer & Content Producer) to create exciting video content for our social channels and website.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities of the Videographer: (include and other duties may be assigned)

Transform creative concepts into awesome in-brand work

Capture, edit and archive video footage and audio for PRS social channels, website and partnerships

Creates videos of multiple styles, including product and "how to" demonstrations, branding videos, interviews, training guides, advertising clips, and more

Develops still and motion graphics to polish and fine tune projects

Maintains equipment and assists with setup and tear down for on-site / off-site photo and video shoots

What you Need to Apply for the Videographer Role:

1-3 years experience in a video role, or a strong portfolio

Proficient with video editing software: Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, After Effects

Manages time and deadlines well

Able to work and complete projects alone or as part of Creative team

Excellent attention to detail and strong organizational skills

Juggle various projects and handle tight deadlines

Communicates well and appreciates a "can-do" team culture

Thrives in a dynamic work environment

What would be Nice to have for the Videographer Role:

Savvy knowledge of YouTube / YouTube Studio

Experience with multiple types of video production, Live video, product demonstration, interviews or training

Musician or ability to speak the language of guitar

Experience working with a content management system and project management software

Strong writing skills

Knowledge of portrait and product photography

If you are applying for the Videographer position, you must submit:

a resume and cover letter explaining why you are the best suited for this position.

3+ links to your most current work or link to your online portfolio

Salary requirements

** Applications without the require information will not be considered**

Benefits:

Medical Coverage (3 Plan Options)

Dental Coverage (2 Plan Options)

Company Paid Life Insurance and AD&D

Company Paid short term and long-term disability insurance

Voluntary life insurance for the employee, spouse and children

Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Savings Accounts

401K Plan WITH a discretionary company match

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Employee guitars and discounts on PRS gear and apparel

We like to have FUN! Parties, Ping Pong, Art Shows, Onsite Yoga & other wellness activities, Game Nights, Movie Nights, Employee Band Concerts are just a few examples of our Fun Calendar!



