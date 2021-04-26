UX Graphic Designer for a Crypto Project
About Us
Centric is an innovative dual-token digital currency and decentralized blockchain protocol built on sound economics. The dual-token model rewards adoption with a fixed hourly yield, and stabilizes over time as it self-regulates token supply to meet ongoing changes in demand.
Summary
Graphic Designer (Remote)
The Centric Foundation is searching for a highly motivated individual to join our Graphics and Development team to help bring our brand to the next level! The main focus will be working with one of our founders on UX Design for our mobile app. Throw in some ad-hock marketing designs for landing pages, email templates, presentations, and down the road a website redesign. The candidate needs to turn verbal ideas into beautiful creative designs.
Schedule: (Flexible Hours Available)
Hours: Estimated 40 hours per week - Contract to Hire - 3 Months Minimal
Paychecks are made on a weekly basis and available every Friday. Employees are paid in cryptocurrency USDT.
Job Duties
- Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.
- Create eye-catching UX graphic designs for Mobile Apps, Website, Presentations, eBooks, White Papers, InfoGraphics, Email templates, and Landing Pages
- Create design solutions for customer pain points to develop A/B tests variants, new features, and enhancements using a mobile-first design philosophy
- Proficient in using Sketch
- Effectively communicate ideas and tasks with the leadership and development team
- Support in the creation of marketing campaigns
- Knowledge of current crypto/blockchain trends and capable of creating graphics from scratch
- Experience with generating concept ideas
- Meeting tight deadlines and delivering insanely awesome designs
- Able to grasp our brand guidelines and implement them into a design for various platforms
Qualifications:
- Candidates must submit a portfolio showcasing their work to be considered
- 3+ years of experience
- Candidates must be fluent English speakers
- Computer literate & be able to type at least 45 WPM
- Accountability & Dependability
- Outstanding attention to detail
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Fast learner
- Works well under pressure
- Able to work independently
- Hard worker and willing to learn
- Ambition for growth within the company
- Experience with cloud-based software and blockchain preferred
Proficiency Required
- Graphic Design - (If you are not proficient do not apply)
- Must have expert UX experience
- Page Layout Design
- Graphics retouching and manipulation
- Ideally have Sketch experience
- Concept Design
- Adobe PDF
Job Types: Full-time, Contract
Pay: From $60,000.00 per year