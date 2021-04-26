UX Graphic Designer for a Crypto Project

Job Details

About Us

Centric is an innovative dual-token digital currency and decentralized blockchain protocol built on sound economics. The dual-token model rewards adoption with a fixed hourly yield, and stabilizes over time as it self-regulates token supply to meet ongoing changes in demand.

Summary

Graphic Designer (Remote)

The Centric Foundation is searching for a highly motivated individual to join our Graphics and Development team to help bring our brand to the next level! The main focus will be working with one of our founders on UX Design for our mobile app. Throw in some ad-hock marketing designs for landing pages, email templates, presentations, and down the road a website redesign. The candidate needs to turn verbal ideas into beautiful creative designs.

Schedule: (Flexible Hours Available)

Hours: Estimated 40 hours per week - Contract to Hire - 3 Months Minimal

Paychecks are made on a weekly basis and available every Friday. Employees are paid in cryptocurrency USDT.

Job Duties

Producing high-quality UX design solutions through wireframes, visual and graphic designs, flow diagrams, storyboards, site maps, and prototypes.

Create eye-catching UX graphic designs for Mobile Apps, Website, Presentations, eBooks, White Papers, InfoGraphics, Email templates, and Landing Pages

Create design solutions for customer pain points to develop A/B tests variants, new features, and enhancements using a mobile-first design philosophy

Proficient in using Sketch

Effectively communicate ideas and tasks with the leadership and development team

Support in the creation of marketing campaigns

Knowledge of current crypto/blockchain trends and capable of creating graphics from scratch

Experience with generating concept ideas

Meeting tight deadlines and delivering insanely awesome designs

Able to grasp our brand guidelines and implement them into a design for various platforms

Qualifications:

Candidates must submit a portfolio showcasing their work to be considered

showcasing their work to be considered 3+ years of experience

Candidates must be fluent English speakers

Computer literate & be able to type at least 45 WPM

Accountability & Dependability

Outstanding attention to detail

Strong interpersonal skills

Fast learner

Works well under pressure

Able to work independently

Hard worker and willing to learn

Ambition for growth within the company

Experience with cloud-based software and blockchain preferred

Proficiency Required

Graphic Design - (If you are not proficient do not apply)

Must have expert UX experience

Page Layout Design

Graphics retouching and manipulation

Ideally have Sketch experience

Concept Design

Adobe PDF

Job Types: Full-time, Contract

Pay: From $60,000.00 per year